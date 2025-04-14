Cottage village Prilesnyj 20

The plot in the finished village "Prilesny 2.0" 15 minutes from St. Petersburg!

Location:

Vsevolozhsky district of Leningrad region

16 km from the RAD

→ You can get to St. Petersburg on the Murmansk highway

→ The village is adjacent to the village of Eksolovo, where there is a shop where you can buy essential products. The rest of the social infrastructure is located in Razmetelevo, where there are kindergartens, schools, chain stores, post offices and banks, as well as medical points. 15 minutes to the shopping center "MEGA Dybenko" - here you can buy products in "Auchan" or building materials in OBI



NATURE:

→ Within walking distance is the Nevsky Forest Park, where you can arrange daily walks with your family in the fresh air or jogs in the morning.

Lake Manushkino



Communications and infrastructure of the village:

→ Electricity 15 kW (by Government Decree No. 861)

Central water and gas pipeline

→ Open drainage system with strengthening of slopes and device of pipe intersections for water drainage

→ Fire pond

→ Spacious recreational area with walking alley, children's and sports ground

→ Pet walking area

→ A neighborhood center has opened in the village!

2 checkpoints with round-the-clock security, video surveillance

→ Perimeter fence



Conditions of purchase:

→ Mortgage from leading banks on preferential programs

→ Installment from the price as with 100% payment! Free of interest for the first year; up to 48 months; possibility of construction immediately after the conclusion of the transaction;

Trade-in at market value with a deal from 1 week



Guarantee:

→ Sale directly from the owner, there are documents

→ The project is being implemented by FACT.

→ The service company provides assistance in resolving all issues after the purchase of the site

5 development areas in St. Petersburg and LO



Call me! Possible online display

Section 114. Cadastral number of the site: 47:07:1047005:8747