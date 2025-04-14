Cottage village Prilesnyj stil

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Your ideal home starts from where you want to live.
PLEASE STYLE is a ready-made and residential village in the Vsevolozhsky district, 15 minutes from the ring road along the Murmansk highway. Here you can purchase land plots and finished houses with varying degrees of finishing - from a draft for those who want to finish everything on their own, to a fully ready-made turnkey option for those who value time.
Communications and Information
Asphalt roads with sidewalks and a single style of development create a harmonious, cozy space. The playground, sports area and walking alley is an ideal place for active life and recreation with the whole family. - Closed area with checkpoints - silence, security and a sense of privacy. - Central underground communications, fiber optic Internet - Developed infrastructure - near shops, points of issue Ozon, schools, kindergartens, pharmacies, banks, as well as a horse club and a ski slope for active weekends.
Location
The cottage village is bordered by the village of Hapo-e, in a few minutes there are public transport stops. Very close is the azure Lake Manushkino, and a little further stretches the Nevsky Forest Park - a place where you can breathe fully, walk, ride a bicycle and admire nature.
Live in the countryside and enjoy every moment, soaking up the beauty and harmony of this place - all the hassle of service will be taken over by the Service Company.
Conditions of purchase: → Mortgage from leading banks on preferential programs → Installment from the price as with 100% payment! Free of interest for the first year; up to 48 months; possibility of construction immediately after the conclusion of the transaction; Trade-in at market value with a deal from 1 week → Full support of the transaction - from the first step to the registration of the property (the sale comes from the owner) → Flexible booking conditions and profitable promotions
Do not miss a moment – call us right now and find out the details first! Section 38. Cadastral number of the site: 47:07:1047005:6754
Location on the map
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return
Plot in the village with its own park in the Vyborg district________________.Location:Cottage village "Lintulovo" 35 km from St. Petersburg. In 15 minutes by car is Zelenogorsk, which has the necessary infrastructure for rest and life: Schools and kindergartens; shops and pharmacies;Restaura…
Build a seasonal house or a family nest for several generations in Levada 2! Walk through the mixed forest, be inspired by the picturesque views that seem to have come down from the paintings of famous classics, this place is a real treasure for those who love to miss rural childhood.The vil…
Build a seasonal house or a family nest for several generations in Levada 2! Walk through the mixed forest, be inspired by the picturesque views that seem to have come down from the paintings of famous classics, this place is a real treasure for those who love to miss rural childhood.The vil…