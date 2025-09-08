  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie
  4. Cottage village Levada

Cottage village Levada

Lehtusi, Russia
from
$19,900
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 29829
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 4561
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 02/10/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Northwestern Federal District
  • Region
    Vsevolozhsky District
  • City
    Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie
  • Village
    Lehtusi

Location on the map

Lehtusi, Russia
Education
Healthcare

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Cottage village Korkinskij Rucej
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$30,313
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$17,246
Cottage village Vuoksaari
Romaskinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$17,795
Cottage village Lintulovo
Pervomajskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$85,777
Cottage village Otradnaa buhta 20
Plodovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$27,229
You are viewing
Cottage village Levada
Lehtusi, Russia
from
$19,900
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Cottage village Negorod Zanevskij
Cottage village Negorod Zanevskij
Cottage village Negorod Zanevskij
Cottage village Negorod Zanevskij
Cottage village Negorod Zanevskij
Show all Cottage village Negorod Zanevskij
Cottage village Negorod Zanevskij
Imeni Sverdlova, Russia
from
$234,151
Negorod Zanevsky is a comfortable and human-proportionate alternative to residential complexes in the south-west of St. Petersburg. Country residential complex "Negorod Zanevsky" is located in the Vsevolozhsky district of the Leningrad region, 12 km from the Big Obukhovsky Bridge."Negorod Za…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Show all Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Cottage village Prilesnyj stil
Koltusskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
from
$69,407
Your ideal home starts from where you want to live.PLEASE STYLE is a ready-made and residential village in the Vsevolozhsky district, 15 minutes from the ring road along the Murmansk highway. Here you can purchase land plots and finished houses with varying degrees of finishing - from a draf…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Show all Cottage village Lubimovo
Cottage village Lubimovo
Ladoga, Russia
from
$29,952
IZHS plots with gas in a cottage village near Pavlovsk and Pushkin________________.Location:The village is located in the Tosnensky district, only 30 km from St. Petersburg.→ On the Moscow highway, the road to Pushkin will take 20 minutes, to Pavlovsky Park - 15 minutes. → In walking distanc…
Developer
ФАКТ.Коттеджные поселки
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Russia
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
08.09.2025
Rules for Importing Pets into the European Union
From the Arctic Circle to the Subtropics: How People Live in 10 Different Cities in Russia
14.04.2025
From the Arctic Circle to the Subtropics: How People Live in 10 Different Cities in Russia
Where to Buy an Apartment in Moscow for Up to €75,000: Overview
30.05.2025
Where to Buy an Apartment in Moscow for Up to €75,000: Overview
The Best Premium Commercial Real Estate Offers in Moscow
25.02.2025
The Best Premium Commercial Real Estate Offers in Moscow
Russian Mortgage Rates: Why Are They Rising So Quickly?
30.01.2025
Russian Mortgage Rates: Why Are They Rising So Quickly?
How the Common Visa area of Russia and Belarus Works from 2025
16.01.2025
How the Common Visa area of Russia and Belarus Works from 2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy Real Estate in Russia. The Complete Guide for International Buyers
15.01.2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy Real Estate in Russia. The Complete Guide for International Buyers
«A very unique offer». Stylish mini-hotel for 10 rooms for sale in Saint Petersburg
24.07.2023
«A very unique offer». Stylish mini-hotel for 10 rooms for sale in Saint Petersburg
Show all publications