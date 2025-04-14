Residential complex Polyana Rouge 540

The Polyana Rouge 540 residence complex is a multi-height building: from 1 to 7 floors, built using monolithic construction technology.

The architecture of the project was designed by architect M. Filippov and has the appearance of modernized old buildings, combining noble classics and modern aesthetics.

The complex offers from 1-room to 3-room apartments.

They are rented with a ceiling height of 3.2 meters and enlarged windows.

The rooms are decorated, furniture and appliances are installed.

There are lots with views of the Caucasus Range and the Mzymta River. The willow alley is located on the territory of the complex, there are recreation areas and a playground.

On the 1st floor of the project there are: a private kindergarten, restaurants, shops, laundry, pharmacy.

An underground parking is provided for car owners.

With household appliances: Floor: laminate with backing, plastic skirting board; bathroom — ceramic floor tiles Walls: non-woven wallpaper; bathroom — ceramic wall tiles Ceiling: drywall Electrics: wiring and connection of all plumbing fixtures, sockets, switches, spotlights, extractor hood Plumbing: metering devices, radiators, bathtub/shower, shower stand, hose, hand shower, toilet, ceramic countertop sink, bathtub faucet, sink faucet

Other: interior doors Furniture: according to the design project

Technic: electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, hair dryer, etc.

The project is located in the village of Estosadok, in the heart of the all-season Resort Krasnaya Polyana.

Around the complex there are popular locations for a wide variety of activities: ski slopes, cable car, trekking trails, yoga areas, restaurants and bars, cinema, bowling alley, casino, water park, shopping malls, Vremena Goda Park, etc.

The airport is 50 minutes away by car. Sochi city center can be reached in 75 minutes by car.

We will arrange an on-line meeting with the Developer and prove the profitability of the investment!