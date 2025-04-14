  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Estosadok
  4. Residential complex Polyana Rouge 540

Residential complex Polyana Rouge 540

Estosadok, Russia
from
$480,477
;
16
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25740
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 13/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Southern Federal District
  • Region
    town district of Sochi
  • Village
    Estosadok

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    7

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour

About the complex

The Polyana Rouge 540 residence complex is a multi-height building: from 1 to 7 floors, built using monolithic construction technology.

The architecture of the project was designed by architect M. Filippov and has the appearance of modernized old buildings, combining noble classics and modern aesthetics. 

The complex offers from 1-room to 3-room apartments.

They are rented with a ceiling height of 3.2 meters and enlarged windows.

The rooms are decorated, furniture and appliances are installed.

There are lots with views of the Caucasus Range and the Mzymta River. The willow alley is located on the territory of the complex, there are recreation areas and a playground.

On the 1st floor of the project there are: a private kindergarten, restaurants, shops, laundry, pharmacy.

An underground parking is provided for car owners.

With household appliances: Floor: laminate with backing, plastic skirting board; bathroom — ceramic floor tiles Walls: non-woven wallpaper; bathroom — ceramic wall tiles Ceiling: drywall Electrics: wiring and connection of all plumbing fixtures, sockets, switches, spotlights, extractor hood Plumbing: metering devices, radiators, bathtub/shower, shower stand, hose, hand shower, toilet, ceramic countertop sink, bathtub faucet, sink faucet

Other: interior doors  Furniture: according to the design project

Technic: electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, hair dryer, etc.

The project is located in the village of Estosadok, in the heart of the all-season Resort Krasnaya Polyana.

Around the complex there are popular locations for a wide variety of activities: ski slopes, cable car, trekking trails, yoga areas, restaurants and bars, cinema, bowling alley, casino, water park, shopping malls, Vremena Goda Park, etc. 

The airport is 50 minutes away by car. Sochi city center can be reached in 75 minutes by car.

 We will arrange an on-line meeting with the Developer and prove the profitability of the investment!

Location on the map

Estosadok, Russia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Forst
Moscow, Russia
from
$215,574
Residential complex ZK Dvizenie Govorovo
Moscow, Russia
from
$56,339
Residential complex ZK Park Aprel
Aprelevka, Russia
from
$74,586
Residential complex ZK Rimskij
Razvilka, Russia
from
$92,963
Residential complex Ispanskie kvartaly
Kommunarka, Russia
from
$121,475
You are viewing
Residential complex Polyana Rouge 540
Estosadok, Russia
from
$480,477
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex OXYGEN
Residential complex OXYGEN
Sochi, Russia
from
$186,938
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 17
The OXYGEN residential complex consists of 9 buildings with a height of 19 floors. The entrance groups are represented by wide glass vandal-proof doors. The design of the MOPS supports the ecological concept of the entire project. Each building has 2 high-speed elevators: freight an…
Agency
Luxury Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Luxury Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Residential complex Pribaltiyskaya Rivera
Residential complex Pribaltiyskaya Rivera
Zelenogradsk, Russia
from
$69,195
The year of construction 2023
Number of floors 9
LCD The Baltic Riviera — is a comfortable and interesting project - by one of the largest coastal developers. 7 minutes to the sea on foot. This area of Zelenogradsk is currently being actively developed. The complex is very practical for a permanent stay. It is also good to have real estate…
Agency
Westdream
Leave a request
Residential complex GloraX Aura Belorusskaya
Residential complex GloraX Aura Belorusskaya
Moscow, Russia
from
$296,721
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 21
Area 34–123 m²
5 real estate objects 5
Gllorax Aura Belorusskaya — premium representative project in the Leningradsky Prospekt area from the federal developer GloraX. The club format of the house provides residents with an exclusive quality of life and all the benefits of a single successful social environment. br / br / …
Agency
One Moscow
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Russia
From the Arctic Circle to the Subtropics: How People Live in 10 Different Cities in Russia
14.04.2025
From the Arctic Circle to the Subtropics: How People Live in 10 Different Cities in Russia
Where to Buy an Apartment in Moscow for Up to €75,000: Overview
05.03.2025
Where to Buy an Apartment in Moscow for Up to €75,000: Overview
The Best Premium Commercial Real Estate Offers in Moscow
25.02.2025
The Best Premium Commercial Real Estate Offers in Moscow
Russian Mortgage Rates: Why Are They Rising So Quickly?
30.01.2025
Russian Mortgage Rates: Why Are They Rising So Quickly?
How the Common Visa area of Russia and Belarus Works from 2025
16.01.2025
How the Common Visa area of Russia and Belarus Works from 2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy Real Estate in Russia. The Complete Guide for International Buyers
15.01.2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy Real Estate in Russia. The Complete Guide for International Buyers
«A very unique offer». Stylish mini-hotel for 10 rooms for sale in Saint Petersburg
24.07.2023
«A very unique offer». Stylish mini-hotel for 10 rooms for sale in Saint Petersburg
«Russian housing prices are expected to decline». Expert’s opinion
12.07.2023
«Russian housing prices are expected to decline». Expert’s opinion
Show all publications