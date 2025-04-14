  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Apart hotel Cosmos Stay Adler

Apart hotel Cosmos Stay Adler

town district of Sochi, Russia
from
$185,142
;
UP UP
16
Leave a request
Show contacts
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25429
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 24/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Southern Federal District
  • Region
    town district of Sochi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    6

About the complex

The Cosmos Stay Adler project is a business class hotel complex with a height of 7 floors.

The building was built using monolithic technology, with ventilated facades made of decorative stone.

The complex is managed by an experienced hotel operator Cosmos Hotel Group.

The complex has a designer finish for the entrances, lobby and reception.

The complex offers a variety of layouts for apartments ranging from 26 to 52 square meters. meters.

The rooms are fully furnished and come with high-quality finishes, panoramic windows and 3-meter-high ceilings.

Some apartments have balconies and terraces with views of the sea and the forest.

There is an infinity pool on the roof, a gym, a restaurant, a conference room, recreation areas, a playground, a lounge area and a SPA complex.

The complex has landscaping, there are areas for walking.

Open parking is provided for car owners. The territory is closed, there is round-the-clock video surveillance.

The complex is located in the Adler district of Sochi, which has a well-developed resort infrastructure. A 5-minute walk will take you to the beach and the Adler Resort complex, where you can find an aquarium and a dolphinarium.

There are schools, a kindergarten, restaurants, shops and a shopping center in the district.

The city center can be reached in 15 minutes on foot.

It is possible to visit the Partner's office in Sochi to sign the purchase agreement!

Location on the map

town district of Sochi, Russia

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Sochi Park
Sochi, Russia
from
$219,216
Residential quarter Nevskiy park
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$67,864
Residential quarter Skandinaviya
Kommunarka, Russia
from
$121,475
Residential complex ZK Sky Garden
Moscow, Russia
from
$164,185
Residential complex Dom na Batalnoy
Kaliningrad, Russia
from
$58,550
You are viewing
Apart hotel Cosmos Stay Adler
town district of Sochi, Russia
from
$185,142
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex ZhK Rihard
Residential complex ZhK Rihard
Moscow, Russia
from
$311,033
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2022
Number of floors 27
Area 54–103 m²
5 real estate objects 5
Location of the complex: The bright image is emphasized by the variable number of storeys of the complex, a variety of texture and color range of facades, made in a combination of white, brick and gold colors. At the same time, the complex perfectly fits into the environment of Stalin’s buil…
Developer
GK FSK
Leave a request
UP UP
Residential complex Sochi Park
Residential complex Sochi Park
Sochi, Russia
from
$219,216
Number of floors 19
The Sochi Park residential complex project includes 9 business class houses. The houses are built using durable monolithic technology. The facades are lined with ventilated facades. Buyers in the residential complex are offered a variety of planning solutions: apartments are availab…
Agency
Luxury Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Luxury Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Residential quarter Svetlogorsk-3
Residential quarter Svetlogorsk-3
Svetlogorsk, Russia
from
$101,131
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 8
LCD Svetlogorsk 3 — is not only a residential complex, but a complete micro-quarter that consists of more than 1000 apartments. Low-rise buildings near the sea, on which 1000 meters, commercial space of various types on the first floors of — are the key to comfort and comfort for the residen…
Agency
Westdream
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Russia
From the Arctic Circle to the Subtropics: How People Live in 10 Different Cities in Russia
14.04.2025
From the Arctic Circle to the Subtropics: How People Live in 10 Different Cities in Russia
Where to Buy an Apartment in Moscow for Up to €75,000: Overview
05.03.2025
Where to Buy an Apartment in Moscow for Up to €75,000: Overview
The Best Premium Commercial Real Estate Offers in Moscow
25.02.2025
The Best Premium Commercial Real Estate Offers in Moscow
Russian Mortgage Rates: Why Are They Rising So Quickly?
30.01.2025
Russian Mortgage Rates: Why Are They Rising So Quickly?
How the Common Visa area of Russia and Belarus Works from 2025
16.01.2025
How the Common Visa area of Russia and Belarus Works from 2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy Real Estate in Russia. The Complete Guide for International Buyers
15.01.2025
How a Foreigner Can Buy Real Estate in Russia. The Complete Guide for International Buyers
«A very unique offer». Stylish mini-hotel for 10 rooms for sale in Saint Petersburg
24.07.2023
«A very unique offer». Stylish mini-hotel for 10 rooms for sale in Saint Petersburg
«Russian housing prices are expected to decline». Expert’s opinion
12.07.2023
«Russian housing prices are expected to decline». Expert’s opinion
Show all publications