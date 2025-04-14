Apart hotel Cosmos Stay Adler

The Cosmos Stay Adler project is a business class hotel complex with a height of 7 floors.

The building was built using monolithic technology, with ventilated facades made of decorative stone.

The complex is managed by an experienced hotel operator Cosmos Hotel Group.

The complex has a designer finish for the entrances, lobby and reception.

The complex offers a variety of layouts for apartments ranging from 26 to 52 square meters. meters.

The rooms are fully furnished and come with high-quality finishes, panoramic windows and 3-meter-high ceilings.

Some apartments have balconies and terraces with views of the sea and the forest.

There is an infinity pool on the roof, a gym, a restaurant, a conference room, recreation areas, a playground, a lounge area and a SPA complex.

The complex has landscaping, there are areas for walking.

Open parking is provided for car owners. The territory is closed, there is round-the-clock video surveillance.

The complex is located in the Adler district of Sochi, which has a well-developed resort infrastructure. A 5-minute walk will take you to the beach and the Adler Resort complex, where you can find an aquarium and a dolphinarium.

There are schools, a kindergarten, restaurants, shops and a shopping center in the district.

The city center can be reached in 15 minutes on foot.

It is possible to visit the Partner's office in Sochi to sign the purchase agreement!