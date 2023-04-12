Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

2 room Studio apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
2 room Studio apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 110 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 220,000
Southern view of the city and the sea Distance to the sea 200 m General characteristics …
1 room studio apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
1 room studio apartment
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 72 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 135,000
We sell a cozy apartment in the center of Alanya, 300 meters to Cleopatra Beach, FINNCONS AP…
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms with Residence and citizenshipin Alanya, Turkey
Studio apartment 3 bedrooms with Residence and citizenship
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 3 bath 28 002 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 207,000
NOVA GARDEN This project will be finished ın June 2023 The total area of the facility:…
1 room studio apartmentin Alanya, Turkey
1 room studio apartment
Alanya, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m² 5/12 Floor
€ 59,000
Apartments in the LCD with infrastructure of a 5 star hotel in the Mahmutlar district. & nbs…
1 room studio apartmentin Incekum, Turkey
1 room studio apartment
Incekum, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/5 Floor
€ 46,200
We offer you a comfortable apartment in the Avsallar region - a beautiful resort area with a…

Properties features in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

