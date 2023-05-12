Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Mediterranean Region
  4. Kumluca

Residential properties for sale in Kumluca, Turkey

62 properties total found
1 room apartment in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Price on request
Newly under-construction apartments for sale in Antalya are an ideal opportunity for first-t…
1 room apartment in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Price on request
İdeally located in one of the most attractive locations in the city with easy access to amen…
1 room apartment in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Price on request
Would you like to have a happy life with apartments for sale in Altıntaş?  Then you will be …
1 room apartment in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Price on request
Altıntaş is among the options where many investments have been made in the field of real est…
2 room apartment in Yenbey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Price on request
Altıntaş is one of the most preferred regions for investment with its first class residentia…
2 room apartment in Yenbey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Price on request
Experience the beauties of Turkey with apartments for sale in Antalya!  We introduce you to …
1 room apartment in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Price on request
Lucrative Real Estate Investment is ideal for investors looking for a vacation atmosphere an…
1 room apartment in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/10
€ 147,000
Our project, which has 2 separate blocks with a two-sided view consisting of 788 apartments,…
1 room apartment in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Price on request
Time is one of the most precious things in life, spend your time in an impressive and chic h…
1 room apartment in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Price on request
Will leave you breathless, an incredible opportunity to rent out or live in an attractive lo…
1 room apartment in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Price on request
Space meticulously designed to provide a modern living by the sea. The location is ideal for…
4 room house in Kumluca, Turkey
4 room house
Kumluca, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Price on request
The entrance custom gate door drawn with an olive tree logo at the center welcomes you and y…
1 room apartment in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Price on request
High-class development nestled in an advantageous location with easy access to amenities and…
2 room apartment in Yenbey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Price on request
This magnific development is within a serene neighborhood, you will benefit from a top-of-th…
1 room apartment in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Price on request
You will feel like a luxurious resort with endless entertainment throughout the building. Th…
6 room house in Yenbey, Turkey
6 room house
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 6
Area 350 m²
Price on request
Invest and move into a stupendous development conveniently close to beaches and minutes away…
2 room house in Yenbey, Turkey
2 room house
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Price on request
Color your life with investment property for sale in Antalya!  In this project, which offers…
1 room apartment in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Price on request
Catch the biggest opportunity of your life with apartments for sale in Altıntaş!  Within the…
1 room apartment in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Price on request
We offer you a luxurious life with apartments for sale in Altıntaş.  The area of ​​the proje…
1 room apartment in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Price on request
İt is not a mere coincidence you’ve ended up here, the modern apartments for sale in Antalya…
1 room apartment in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Price on request
Potential Real estate apartments for sale in Antalya offering profitable units in a serene a…
1 room apartment in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Price on request
I see that you've come so far here, to be right where you are, and to live a fulfilling life…
1 room apartment in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Price on request
Welcome to one of the best new development neighborhoods nestled a few blocks to the stunnin…
1 room apartment in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Price on request
Are you ready to be the first owners of apartments for sale in Altıntaş?  There are many apa…
1 room apartment in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Price on request
Reimagine your life with breezeless, sunny, and dreamy beaches, warm and inviting apartments…
1 room apartment in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Price on request
Welcome to your brand new Real estate investment. We know that investing requires thinking t…
1 room apartment in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Price on request
Isn't it the right time to start a new life with apartments for sale in Antalya?  The constr…
2 room apartment in Yenbey, Turkey
2 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Price on request
İntroducing the new development nestled in a growing and planned neighborhood situated in an…
1 room apartment in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Price on request
Apartments for sale in Altıntaş are a new revolution!  There are two blocks in the project w…
1 room apartment in Yenbey, Turkey
1 room apartment
Yenbey, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Price on request
Apartments for sale in Altıntaş prepare you for a luxurious life. There will be two blocks i…

Properties features in Kumluca, Turkey

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir