Apartments for sale in Aydın, Turkey

1 room apartment in Didim, Turkey
1 room apartment
Didim, Turkey
1 bath 65 m²
€ 413,000
1 room apartment in Didim, Turkey
1 room apartment
Didim, Turkey
1 bath 50 m²
€ 370,000
3 room apartment in Didim, Turkey
3 room apartment
Didim, Turkey
120 m²
€ 325,000
3 room apartment in Didim, Turkey
3 room apartment
Didim, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 145 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 291,000
The apartments are located in the new complex of Necdet Yapi. The area is 145 5 sq.m. The co…
2 room apartment in Didim, Turkey
2 room apartment
Didim, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 85 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 203,500
The apartments are located in the new complex of Necdet Yapi.  The area is 85 sq.m.&nbs…
1 room apartment in Didim, Turkey
1 room apartment
Didim, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 55 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 143,000
One-room apartment with a kitchen-living area of ​​55 m² in a new residential complex f…
3 room apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 155 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 86,000
Total rooms: 3 5-floor building 3 floor Sea at 2,000 m Balcony or …
4 room apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 500 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 241,000
Dreams Become True In The Most Magnıfıcent Complex In Kuşadası It is locat…
4 room apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
4 room apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 2/2 Floor
€ 333,333
Total rooms: 4 2-floor building 2 floor Sea at 2,000 m Balcony or…
2 room apartment in Kusadasi, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kusadasi, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 135 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 85,000
A Living Area In Nature With Long Square Meters Of Landscape Area Total ro…
1 room apartment in Tuerkmen Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment
Tuerkmen Mahallesi, Turkey
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² Number of floors 5
€ 60,000
2 X COMBATQUARTIERE IN THE SHOWER ELIT COMPLEX IN THE NEW KUSHADAS DISTRICT. WITH DEVELOPED …
3 room apartment in Tuerkmen Mahallesi, Turkey
3 room apartment
Tuerkmen Mahallesi, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 147 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 117,000
NEW QUARTERS IN THE POPULAR REGION OF CUSHADAS WITH DEVELOPED INFRASTRUCTURE AND THE SYSTEM …

