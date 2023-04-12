Show property on map Show properties list
Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Antalya, Turkey

Multilevel apartments 3 bedroomsin Konakli, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Konakli, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 300 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 630,000
Spacious, sun-drenched 4+1 apartment, which is located in a luxury complex, in the quietest …
Multilevel apartments 2 bedroomsin Konakli, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Konakli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 105 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 245,000
Elite complex in Konakly We present to your attention a new elite complex with its own mult…
Multilevel apartments 3 bedroomsin Degirmendere, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Degirmendere, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 185 m² 1/6 Floor
€ 380,000
The benefits of this apartment: Spacious duplex with a garden with a total area of 185 …
Multilevel apartments 4 bedroomsin Kadriye, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Kadriye, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 185,000
GATED COMMUNITY WITH PARKING LOT AND GARDEN. 250 M TO KADRIYE CENTER.  4 BEDROOM …
Multilevel apartments 3 bedroomsin Alanya, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 112 m² 6/12 Floor
€ 245,000
For sale light, spacious two-level apartments ( duplex ) 3 + 1, with an area of 112 sq.m, wi…
Multilevel apartments 5 bedroomsin Alanya, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 280 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 375,500
 Kestel is a green and quiet area of Alanya, located between the Taurus Mountains and t…
Multilevel apartments 4 bedroomsin Alanya, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 250 m² 10/11 Floor
€ 357,000
Mahmutlar is one of the most popular areas of Alanya, with a developed social infrastructure…
Multilevel apartments 4 bedroomsin Antalya, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Antalya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 170 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 131,500
Multilevel apartments 6 bedroomsin Antalya, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms
Antalya, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 220 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 134,530
Multilevel apartments 3 bedroomsin Kadriye, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Kadriye, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 110 m² 2 Floor
€ 115,000
3 bedrooms, 1 living room, 1 bathroom / WC, 2 balconies. 110 m2 usage area (Dublex). …
Multilevel apartments 2 bedroomsin Konyaalti, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
1 Number of rooms 2 bath 70 m² 6/7 Floor
€ 253,000
ID AN 23752 Area: Antalya, Undzhaly Object type: Housing under construction Number of rooms:…

