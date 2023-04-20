Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Torrevieja, Spain

Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 42 m² 2 Floor
€ 69,900
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 26 m² 3 Floor
€ 57,900
For sale studio in Torrevieja in the Torreblanca area, located on the 3rd floor. The total a…
1 room studio apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 room studio apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
42 m²
€ 59,900
Studio in Torrevieja, La Mata district, 42 m. Surface, 550 m. From the beach, bathroom, part…
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 25 m² 1 Floor
€ 49,900
Studio for sale 300 meters from the beach! Great location. Great investment!
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 37 m² 1 Floor
€ 85,900
Studio apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
Studio apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
29 m² 5 Floor
€ 59,900
For sale studio in the Playa del Cura area. After repair. Air conditioning installed. The di…
Studio apartment 1 bathroom in Torrevieja, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 39 m² 2 Floor
€ 54,900
For sale studio in Torrevieja in the Playa del cura area, located on the 2nd floor. The tota…
1 room studio apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 room studio apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 22 m² 3 Floor
€ 59,900
For sale a studio in Torrevieja in Curva del Palangre, located on the floor 3. The total are…
1 room studio apartment in Torrevieja, Spain
1 room studio apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 26 m²
€ 42,900
Refurbished studio with views to La Mata lake near the beach . Refurbished studio in La Mata…
