Realting.com
Spain
Canary Islands
Santa Cruz de Tenerife
Villas
Villas for sale in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
Adeje
20
Arona
9
Santiago del Teide
5
Guia de Isora
3
La Orotava
2
Los Cristianos
2
Granadilla de Abona
1
Puerto de la Cruz
1
San Miguel de Abona
1
Santa Ursula
1
Show more
Show less
55 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
284 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 1,790,000
Luxury villa with 4 bedrooms, private heated pool and garage for 6 cars.This beautiful villa…
Villa 3 room villa
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bath
395 m²
€ 1,250,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this newly renovated villa for sale in Puerto de Santiago w…
Villa 5 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
450 m²
€ 2,370,000
Modern 5 bedrooms villa in a minimalist style located in the residential area of Roque del C…
Villa 3 room villa
Adeje, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
235 m²
€ 935,000
Elegant and spacious villa in Callao Salvaje with ocean views. Villa with large plot, privat…
Villa 3 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
200 m²
€ 1,890,000
For sale a unique luxury villa built and designed with the most exclusive and modern materia…
Villa 5 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
515 m²
€ 2,300,000
Beautiful 5 bedrooms villa in Madroñal, Costa Adeje with ocean and mountain views. The villa…
Villa 3 room villa
Santiago del Teide, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
250 m²
€ 1,230,000
Villa for sale in the area of La Caldera in Santiago del Teide on the outskirts of Los Gig…
Villa 5 room villa
Arona, Spain
2 bath
427 m²
€ 1,750,000
For sale magnificent villa with 5 bedrooms in Playa de Las Américas. The hotel is located on…
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
2 bath
577 m²
€ 1,300,000
For sale a beautiful detached villa in southern Tenerife in the Los Menores zone. A place wh…
Villa 4 room villa
Guia de Isora, Spain
6 bath
364 m²
€ 3,990,000
Luxurious mansion with an area of 364 m2, built on the southern coast of Tenerife Island. Lo…
Villa 3 room villa
Adeje, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
228 m²
€ 1,349,000
Villa in Playa Paraiso with a private pool and a large terrace with ocean views, a garage. I…
Villa 4 room villa
Adeje, Spain
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
464 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,540,000
Sale of villas with views of the elite Siam Gardens complex. www.siamgardens.es Siam Gard…
Villa 3 room villa
Adeje, Spain
4 bath
234 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,365,000
Sale of view villas in the elite complex Siam Gardens. www.siamgardens.es Siam Gardens & …
Villa 4 room villa
Arona, Spain
5 Number of rooms
6 bath
400 m²
€ 1,950,000
Villa in Costa Adeje in the San Eugenio Alto area with panoramic ocean views and private poo…
Villa 3 room villa
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
2 bath
€ 455,000
On sale are new modern design villas located in Amarilla Golf, on the southern coast of Tene…
Villa 4 room villa
Adeje, Spain
4 bath
464 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,540,000
Villa for sale in the elite complex Siam Gardens. www.siamgardens.es Siam Gardens has a priv…
Villa 3 room villa
Adeje, Spain
4 bath
234 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,365,000
Villa for sale in the elite complex Siam Gardens. www.siamgardens.es Siam Gardens has a priv…
Villa 4 room villa
Adeje, Spain
3 bath
240 m²
€ 546,000
We offer this beautiful four bedroom, three bathroom property in El Madroñal, Adeje.&…
Villa 4 room villa
Adeje, Spain
3 bath
250 m²
€ 850,000
For sale villa located in La Caleta, in 3 walking distance from the ocean and 10 minutes fro…
Villa 3 room villa
Arona, Spain
2 bath
260 m²
€ 695,000
Villa 4 room villa
Arona, Spain
3 bath
564 m²
€ 750,000
For sale two-story villa in the Roque del Conde area, Costa Adeje . The villa has a pool of …
Villa 4 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
5 bath
500 m²
€ 683,000
Villa 3 room villa
Arona, Spain
2 bath
280 m²
€ 500,000
On sale is a luxury villa with stunning views of the ocean and the Teide volcano located in …
Villa 3 room villa
Adeje, Spain
2 bath
199 m²
€ 730,000
On sale is an adjacent villa in the southern part of Tenerife Island, built in 2008. The vil…
Villa 3 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
4 bath
135 m²
€ 895,000
On sale is a beautiful villa with a huge heated pool and ocean views.The villa consists of: …
Villa 5 room villa
Arona, Spain
2 bath
253 m²
€ 590,000
On sale is a separate villa located in the Valle San Lorenzo area, Arona municipality. Ar…
Villa 3 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
3 bath
400 m²
€ 795,000
For sale villa located in the elite area of El Madroñal, Costa Adeje. The villa is completel…
Villa 3 room villa
Arona, Spain
3 bath
275 m²
€ 575,000
Three-story fashionable villa for sale in Los Christianos. The total area is 335m2, includi…
Villa 4 room villa
Arona, Spain
4 bath
545 m²
€ 880,000
Modern corner villa located in one of the best residences of the city of Los Cristianos - Me…
Villa 3 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
2 bath
140 m²
€ 345,000
Separate villa located in the Las Mimosas residential complex in Torviscas Alto. On the grou…
