  2. Spain
  3. Murcia
  4. Region of Murcia
  5. San Pedro del Pinatar
  6. Bungalow

Bungalows for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain

11 properties total found
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 81 m²
€ 259,950
NEW BUILD BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR New Build residential complex of bea…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 81 m²
€ 299,950
NEW BUILD BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR New Build residential complex of bea…
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 63 m²
€ 267,000
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF APARTMENTS IN LO PAGAN New Build residential complex of apartment…
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 63 m²
€ 279,950
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF APARTMENTS IN LO PAGAN New Build residential complex of apartment…
Bungalow 3 roomsin San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 63 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 267,000
Bungalow 3 roomsin San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 63 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 279,950
On sale a new bungalow in San Pedro del Pinatar 300 meters from the seaBungalow with an area…
Bungalow 3 roomsin San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 128 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 239,900
New bungalow in a Mediterranean-style residential complex in the city of San Pedro del Pinat…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 69 m²
€ 250,950
Group of completely equipped modem three-bedroomed homes, at just a two-minute walk from the…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 93 m²
€ 312,000
Fantastic upper floor apartment in Santiago de la Ribera. Just 10 minutes walk from the beac…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 100 m²
€ 302,000
Fantastic low floor apartment in Santiago de la Ribera. Just 10 minutes walk from the beach.…
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 66 m²
€ 179,000
This residential is located less than 1km from the Natural Park of the Salinas of San Pedro …
