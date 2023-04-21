UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Murcia
Townhouses
Townhouses for sale in Murcia, Spain
San Pedro del Pinatar
26
Torre Pacheco
26
San Javier
19
Los Alcazares
12
Murcia
11
Abanilla
1
Cartagena
1
Oriental
1
96 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room townhouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bath
136 m²
€ 320,000
3 room townhouse
Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bath
81 m²
€ 279,950
3 room townhouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath
151 m²
€ 445,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
75 m²
€ 256,800
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
3 bath
155 m²
€ 364,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
110 m²
€ 231,695
3 room townhouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath
85 m²
€ 209,000
3 room townhouse
Murcia, Spain
2 bath
107 m²
€ 215,000
3 room townhouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath
103 m²
€ 263,000
3 room townhouse
Las Beatas, Spain
2 bath
105 m²
€ 263,000
3 room townhouse
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
92 m²
€ 325,000
3 room townhouse
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
126 m²
€ 247,000
3 room townhouse
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
90 m²
€ 264,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bath
68 m²
€ 259,950
3 room townhouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath
117 m²
€ 299,000
3 room townhouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bath
133 m²
€ 320,000
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN LOS ALCAZARES New Build residential luxury complex of 4 townhouses …
3 room townhouse
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
92 m²
€ 325,000
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SAN JAVIER New Build luxury complex of 24 one level villas or on 2 …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
74 m²
€ 256,800
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SAN JAVIER New Build luxury complex of 24 one level villas or on 2 …
3 room townhouse
Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bath
80 m²
€ 279,950
NEW RESIDENTIAL AT ROLDÁN WITH PRIVATE POOL AND SOLARIUM!!! Perfectly designed semidetached…
3 room townhouse
San Javier, Spain
3 bath
220 m²
€ 469,000
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERA New Build development of townhouses with priv…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bath
68 m²
€ 249,950
3 room townhouse
Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bath
118 m²
€ 225,000
3 room townhouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath
220 m²
€ 469,000
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERA~ ~ New Build development of townhouses with pr…
3 room townhouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bath
133 m²
€ 320,000
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN LOS ALCAZARES~ ~ New Build residential luxury complex of 4 townhouse…
3 room townhouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath
111 m²
€ 324,000
NEW SEMIDETACHED VILLAS WITH PRIVATE POOL 800 m TO BEACH~ ~ Luxury complex of 10 semidetache…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bath
97 m²
€ 199,000
3 room townhouse
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
92 m²
€ 289,500
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SAN JAVIER~ ~ New Build luxury complex of 24 one level villas or on …
3 room townhouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath
103 m²
€ 263,000
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERA~ ~ New Build luxury complex of 3 sem…
3 room townhouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath
98 m²
€ 261,000
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERA~ ~ New Build luxury complex of 3 sem…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bath
74 m²
€ 210,000
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN LOS ALCAZARES~ ~ These spacious, well-designed villas are …
