Townhouses for sale in Murcia, Spain

San Pedro del Pinatar
26
Torre Pacheco
26
San Javier
19
Los Alcazares
12
Murcia
11
Abanilla
1
Cartagena
1
Oriental
1
96 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room townhouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bath 136 m²
€ 320,000
3 room townhouse in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 room townhouse
Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bath 81 m²
€ 279,950
3 room townhouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath 151 m²
€ 445,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 75 m²
€ 256,800
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
3 bath 155 m²
€ 364,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 110 m²
€ 231,695
3 room townhouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath 85 m²
€ 209,000
3 room townhouse in Murcia, Spain
3 room townhouse
Murcia, Spain
2 bath 107 m²
€ 215,000
3 room townhouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath 103 m²
€ 263,000
3 room townhouse in Las Beatas, Spain
3 room townhouse
Las Beatas, Spain
2 bath 105 m²
€ 263,000
3 room townhouse in San Javier, Spain
3 room townhouse
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 92 m²
€ 325,000
3 room townhouse in San Javier, Spain
3 room townhouse
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 126 m²
€ 247,000
3 room townhouse in San Javier, Spain
3 room townhouse
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 90 m²
€ 264,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bath 68 m²
€ 259,950
3 room townhouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 117 m²
€ 299,000
3 room townhouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room townhouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bath 133 m²
€ 320,000
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN LOS ALCAZARES New Build residential luxury complex of 4 townhouses …
3 room townhouse in San Javier, Spain
3 room townhouse
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 92 m²
€ 325,000
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SAN JAVIER New Build luxury complex of 24 one level villas or on 2 …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 74 m²
€ 256,800
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SAN JAVIER New Build luxury complex of 24 one level villas or on 2 …
3 room townhouse in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 room townhouse
Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bath 80 m²
€ 279,950
NEW RESIDENTIAL AT ROLDÁN WITH PRIVATE POOL AND SOLARIUM!!! Perfectly designed semidetached…
3 room townhouse in San Javier, Spain
3 room townhouse
San Javier, Spain
3 bath 220 m²
€ 469,000
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERA New Build development of townhouses with priv…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bath 68 m²
€ 249,950
3 room townhouse in Torre Pacheco, Spain
3 room townhouse
Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bath 118 m²
€ 225,000
3 room townhouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath 220 m²
€ 469,000
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERA~ ~ New Build development of townhouses with pr…
3 room townhouse in Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room townhouse
Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bath 133 m²
€ 320,000
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN LOS ALCAZARES~ ~ New Build residential luxury complex of 4 townhouse…
3 room townhouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath 111 m²
€ 324,000
NEW SEMIDETACHED VILLAS WITH PRIVATE POOL 800 m TO BEACH~ ~ Luxury complex of 10 semidetache…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torre Pacheco, Spain
2 bath 97 m²
€ 199,000
3 room townhouse in San Javier, Spain
3 room townhouse
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 92 m²
€ 289,500
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN SAN JAVIER~ ~ New Build luxury complex of 24 one level villas or on …
3 room townhouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath 103 m²
€ 263,000
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERA~ ~ New Build luxury complex of 3 sem…
3 room townhouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bath 98 m²
€ 261,000
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN SANTIAGO DE LA RIBERA~ ~ New Build luxury complex of 3 sem…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bath 74 m²
€ 210,000
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN LOS ALCAZARES~ ~ These spacious, well-designed villas are …

Properties features in Murcia, Spain

