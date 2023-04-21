Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Andalusia
  4. Malaga
  5. Marbella
  6. Bungalow

Bungalows for sale in Marbella, Spain

Bungalow To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Bungalow in Marbella, Spain
Bungalow
Marbella, Spain
14 700 m²
€ 8,500,000
Description4 * Hotel in Marbella, 46 bungalow rooms, 8.5 million €, 6% profitability!Consist…

Properties features in Marbella, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go