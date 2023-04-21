Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Andalusia
  4. Malaga
  5. Marbella

Residential properties for sale in Marbella, Spain

San Pedro de Alcantara
7
256 properties total found
Villa 6 room villa in Marbella, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Marbella, Spain
7 bath
€ 13,500,000
Welcome to Cerquilla 10, a cutting-edge estate in one of Marbella’s most exclusive residenti…
1 room apartment in Marbella, Spain
1 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
1 bath
€ 600,000
Apartment on the beachfront, with frontal views of the sea. Next to the marina, in the heart…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath 347 m²
€ 1,010,000
Prices from 465.000 € Modern apartments, in tropical gardens around 13,000 m2, have a swim…
3 room house in Marbella, Spain
3 room house
Marbella, Spain
3 bath 644 m²
€ 2,995,000
One of the five pearls in the upper row of the complex, where the largest and best located h…
3 room house in Marbella, Spain
3 room house
Marbella, Spain
3 bath 655 m²
€ 2,995,000
One of the five pearls in the upper row of the complex, where the largest and best located h…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath 205 m²
€ 1,795,000
Apartments and penthouses From 995,000 euros to 1 795,000 euros Construction work will be c…
7 room house in Marbella, Spain
7 room house
Marbella, Spain
8 bath 1 300 m²
€ 17,000,000
This is a unique villa with panoramic sea views, located in the elite area of Los Monteros i…
3 room apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
3 bath 513 m²
€ 2,400,000
MODERN QUARTERS AND PENTHAUSES IN THE VOC MONTEROS, MAREBELLA BEACHSIDE RESIDENCE LA MORERA …
4 room house in Marbella, Spain
4 room house
Marbella, Spain
4 bath 832 m²
€ 2,895,000
6 room house in Marbella, Spain
6 room house
Marbella, Spain
6 bath 583 m²
€ 2,400,000
VILLA IN URB. ALTOS DE LOS MONTEROS Description of the area : Beautiful view, south-facing p…
4 room house in Marbella, Spain
4 room house
Marbella, Spain
5 bath 623 m²
€ 1,950,000
An exclusive villa under construction in an excellent location, an ideal family home, close …
4 room house in Marbella, Spain
4 room house
Marbella, Spain
4 bath 632 m²
€ 2,485,000
2 room apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 bath 207 m²
€ 1,150,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
3 bath 150 m²
€ 790,000
Unique OPPORTUNITY!!! KILL THAT THIS BEST DOUBLE PENTHAUS WITH 3 SPALKS IN ALL NEWS ANDALS !…
3 room house in Marbella, Spain
3 room house
Marbella, Spain
3 bath 558 m²
€ 1,760,000
A four-level villa with a modern design in the eastern part of Mabella, popular in the resid…
2 room apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 bath 120 m²
€ 845,000
The residential complex is located in the very center of Puerto Banus. This residential com…
2 room apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 bath 153 m²
€ 1,000,000
The residential complex is located in the very center of Puerto Banus. This residential com…
3 room apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
3 bath 147 m²
€ 1,000,000
4 room house in Marbella, Spain
4 room house
Marbella, Spain
4 bath 338 m²
€ 1,589,000
A private indoor complex of three luxurious modern villas in a great location, close to the …
4 room house in Marbella, Spain
4 room house
Marbella, Spain
5 bath 390 m²
€ 4,176,000
3 room apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 bath 237 m²
€ 805,000
2 room apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 bath 242 m²
€ 1,790,000
ELITE QUARTER ON THE FIRST LINE OF THE SEA, FOURTH BANUS PORT 1.790.000 € On sale this uniq…
3 room apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 bath 225 m²
€ 850,000
ELITE QUARTER ON THE FIRST LINE OF THE SEA IN MARBEL 850.000 € For sale apartment on the gr…
5 room house in Marbella, Spain
5 room house
Marbella, Spain
4 bath 420 m²
€ 849,000
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Marbella, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Marbella, Spain
2 bath 214 m²
€ 1,327,000
An impressive planned community of spacious apartments, penthouses and townhouses located in…
4 room house in Marbella, Spain
4 room house
Marbella, Spain
4 bath 259 m²
€ 1,325,000
4 room house in Marbella, Spain
4 room house
Marbella, Spain
4 bath 396 m²
€ 2,184,500
5 room house in Marbella, Spain
5 room house
Marbella, Spain
5 bath 901 m²
€ 4,550,000
3 room house in Marbella, Spain
3 room house
Marbella, Spain
4 bath
€ 2,600,000
2 room apartment in Marbella, Spain
2 room apartment
Marbella, Spain
2 bath 180 m²
€ 650,000

Properties features in Marbella, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Property in Marbella is a reasonable investment and an opportunity to make a good profit on renting out real estate

Marbella is a unique town in the south of the Costa del Sol. It is considered as the most prestigious and luxury Spanish resort. And houses in this region can compete with houses in the French Riviera. Famous landmarks:

  • The Old Quarter;
  • The Villa de Rio Verde with its stained glass mosaic;
  • The Municipal Museum;
  • The Bonsai Museum.

Property in Marbella is highly valued and emphasizes the owner’s status.

What attracts more in Marbella

The Spanish resort is loved for its magnificent landscapes, excellent environmental conditions and mild climate. In January, the average temperature is about 10-12°C. At the height of the summer season, the sun rises the temperature up to +25°C. Wealthy tourists from all over the world come here all year round. One can always rent a property in Marbella at a good price.

Where to buy property in Marbella

Luxury villas and homes are located in the famous Golden Mile. In the central part of the city, on the territory of beautiful Avenida del Mar park, high-end apartments with and without furniture are for sale. Local banks provide mortgage for customers to buy these homes and apartments. For this, documents confirming a permanent income are to be provided.

Why property in Marbella is worth buying

Buying a home in the coastal resort town is a good investment. The real estate market here is stable and shows a steady growth trend. Ownership of an apartment or a house makes it possible to apply for a residence permit in Spain.

Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir