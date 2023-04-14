UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
Bungalow
Bungalows for sale in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bungalow
7 properties total found
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
90 m²
€ 189,500
Beautiful bungalow, renovated with a very good taste, divided into three floors, at the entr…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
1 bath
77 m²
2 Floor
€ 115,000
Bungalow for sale in Villahoyos in the Montboli region with a sea view from the terrace.If y…
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
157 m²
€ 329,900
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
185 m²
1 Floor
€ 345,900
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
148 m²
€ 571,000
NEW BUILD RESIDENCIAL WITH SPECTACULAR SEA VIEWS IN VILLAJOYOSA LIVE BY THE SEA New Buil…
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
124 m²
€ 962,000
Twelve exclusive houses by the sea in Villachoyos Unique design with high quality design and…
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 bath
124 m²
€ 925,000
Twelve exclusive homes on the seafront in Villajoyosa A unique design with high quality cons…
