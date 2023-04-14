Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
  6. Guardamar del Segura
  7. Duplexes

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Guardamar del Segura, Spain

Duplex To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 83 m²
€ 94,260
Duplex for sale in Torrevieja in the El chaparral area. The total area of 83.00 m2, the dupl…
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m² 2 Floor
€ 155,000
Great duplex penthouse in gated community with pool. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open ki…
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 4 Floor
€ 189,000
Guardamar del Segura Duplex Penthouse, has three bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and garage, close to …
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath 130 m² 1 Floor
€ 279,000
Development of 22 houses with three floors more basement (from 37.50m2 to 66.70m2) in Guarda…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir