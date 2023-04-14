UAE
34 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
2 bath
151 m²
€ 719,000
For sale this duplex penthouse in Bahia de Estepona, a frontline beach complex in Estepona, …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
2 bath
151 m²
€ 739,000
For sale this duplex penthouse in Bahia de Estepona, a frontline beach complex in Estepona, …
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
2 bath
109 m²
€ 495,000
For sale this fantastic penthouse in an apartment complex of modern architecture, built with…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with golf view
Estepona, Spain
3 bath
133 m²
€ 899,000
A sunny, bright flat with very relaxing panoramic views. Distributed over two levels. On the…
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Estepona, Spain
1 bath
€ 127,000
One bedroom duplex flat with parking and swimming pool. Property for sale in the east entran…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Estepona, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
123 m²
€ 580,000
Sunset Plazaamar Estepona, a modern and exclusive building with only 12 apartments with 1, 2…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Estepona, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
122 m²
€ 610,000
FIRST LINE OF A FIVE COMPLEX - PENTHAUS WITH PRIVATE POOL An exclusive penthouse, built and …
Penthouse 3 rooms
Estepona, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
201 m²
€ 470,000
Cortijo del Golf is located in the famous and prestigious El Campanario area, in the municip…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Estepona, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
127 m²
€ 322,500
NEW HOTEL PENTHAUSES Just a few minutes from Estepona, 150 meters from the beach, there is…
Penthouse 3 rooms
Estepona, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
100 m²
€ 311,000
PRICES OF THE SPECIAL PROPOSAL are REDUCED !!! APARTMENTS AND TAUNHAUSES FROM 220,000 € TO …
Penthouse 4 rooms
Estepona, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
207 m²
€ 1,980,000
This is a new modern complex on the coast of Estepona, where you can live all year round. Li…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Estepona, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
170 m²
€ 1,350,000
Penthouse 3 rooms
Estepona, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
91 m²
€ 598,000
Penthouse 4 rooms
Estepona, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
151 m²
€ 695,000
A completely renovated duplex penthouse with 3 bedrooms on the first line of the beach, loca…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Estepona, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
139 m²
€ 695,000
A completely renovated duplex penthouse with 3 bedrooms on the first line of the beach, loca…
Penthouse 5 rooms
Estepona, Spain
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
426 m²
€ 1,400,000
PENTHAUS FOR SALE IN LOS GRANADOS DEL MAR, ESTEPON Penthouse for sale in Los Granados del M…
Penthouse 3 rooms
Estepona, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
64 m²
€ 335,000
Penthouse 3 rooms
Estepona, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
103 m²
€ 249,000
Absolutely amazing and bright penthouse with a huge solarium and its own jacuzzi. This pent…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Estepona, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
181 m²
€ 375,000
Penthouse 4 rooms
Estepona, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
126 m²
€ 1,690,000
A beautiful penthouse with panoramic views in the most luxurious urbanization on the coast o…
Penthouse 4 rooms
Estepona, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
163 m²
€ 2,390,000
Penthouse 3 rooms
Estepona, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
95 m²
€ 760,000
Penthouse 4 rooms
Estepona, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
411 m²
€ 990,000
Penthouse 4 rooms
Estepona, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
180 m²
€ 2,150,000
Penthouse 4 rooms
Estepona, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
150 m²
€ 425,000
Spacious penthouse with 3 bedrooms and a large rooftop terrace. The penthouse is located in …
Penthouse 4 rooms
Estepona, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
155 m²
€ 725,000
Penthouse 4 rooms
Estepona, Spain
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
150 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 648,450
Magn & iacute; fico Apartamento de Obra nueva Situado en el Centro de la Ciudad de Estepona,…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
5 bath
€ 9,500,000
LUXURY PENTHOUSE Emare Estepona is a beachfront urbanization located in the New Golden Mile …
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
3 bath
156 m²
€ 610,077
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
2 bath
165 m²
€ 414,000
