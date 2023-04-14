Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in el Baix Vinalopo, Spain

Elx Elche
3
Santa Pola
3
6 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 73 m²
€ 275,000
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN GRAN ALACANT New Build development of120 apartments in Gran Alacant…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Elx Elche, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath 75 m²
€ 345,000
NEW APARTMENTS FOR SALE IN GRAN ALACANT, AT 20 MINUTES FROM ALICANTE and ELCHE, COSTA BLANCA…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
2 bath 189 m²
€ 395,000
Gran Alacant is a community of Alicante city. The area has all the amenities like: stores, r…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
4 bath 600 m² 6/7 Floor
€ 2,200,000
Magnificent two-level penthouse with great sea view. the Reserved color palette and the pl…

