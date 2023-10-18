UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Residential
Spain
Costa del Maresme
Residential properties for sale in Costa del Maresme, Spain
apartments
12
houses
55
Clear all
67 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
5 room house with air conditioning
Costa del Maresme, Spain
5
5
688 m²
Villa in the famous city of Valromanes on the Costa Maresme. Distance to the center of Barc…
€1,99M
Recommend
6 room house with sea view
Costa del Maresme, Spain
6
7
815 m²
House in the area of Sant Berger, Teia, with all amenities, equipment and materials of the …
€2,60M
Recommend
4 room house
Costa del Maresme, Spain
4
2
120 m²
House in Aleia on the Costa Marezme. Total area 120 sq.m. on the territory of 568 sq.m. In …
€550,000
Recommend
7 room house
Costa del Maresme, Spain
7
4
419 m²
House in the center of Vilassar de Dalt on the coast of Marezme. Total area 419 sq.m. on th…
€650,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Costa del Maresme, Spain
3
2
117 m²
A modern residential complex under construction in the city of El Masnow on the Costa…
€345,000
Recommend
3 room apartment
Costa del Maresme, Spain
3
2
92 m²
A modern residential complex in the first line of the sea is under construction in th…
€309,500
Recommend
4 room apartment
Costa del Maresme, Spain
4
2
109 m²
A modern residential complex in the first line of the sea is under construction in the city…
€411,000
Recommend
6 room house with elevator, with sea view
Costa del Maresme, Spain
6
5
494 m²
Clever house in the quiet urbanization of the city of Teia on the Costa Marezme. It has a b…
€2,20M
Recommend
6 room house with sea view
Costa del Maresme, Spain
6
5
500 m²
House in a quiet area of Cabrera de Mar. Located on a hill with magnificent sea views. The …
€2,10M
Recommend
4 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Costa del Maresme, Spain
4
4
350 m²
House in Aleia on the Costa Marezme. The distance to the center of Barcelona is 20 km, the …
€1,000,000
Recommend
3 room house
Costa del Maresme, Spain
3
2
190 m²
Art Nouveau House in the urbanization of Kang Domenek of the city of San Sebria de Valalta …
€310,000
Recommend
6 room house with swimming pool
Costa del Maresme, Spain
6
6
424 m²
Home within walking distance of the sea in the city of Arens de mar on the coast of Costa M…
€1,10M
Recommend
5 room house with swimming pool
Costa del Maresme, Spain
5
5
360 m²
Home within walking distance of the sea in the city of Arens de mar on the coast of Costa M…
€950,000
Recommend
6 room house
Costa del Maresme, Spain
6
5
600 m²
€1,65M
Recommend
9 room house with elevator, with terrace
Costa del Maresme, Spain
9
7
608 m²
For sale 2 houses in one territory in the city of San Sebria de Vallalta on the coast of Co…
€795,000
Recommend
9 room house with swimming pool
Costa del Maresme, Spain
12
7
650 m²
The house is a few minutes from the centre of Cabrils on the coast of Costa Marezme. Total …
€760,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with terrace
Costa del Maresme, Spain
2
1
52 m²
Modern residential apartment complex in the city of Sant Paul de Mar in 250 mq. from the se…
€195,000
Recommend
5 room house with elevator, with air conditioning
Costa del Maresme, Spain
5
4
600 m²
Modern house with beautiful sea views in Cabrils on the Mar coast The distance to Barc…
€2,10M
Recommend
6 room house with air conditioning
Costa del Maresme, Spain
6
7
741 m²
New modern house under construction in elite urbanization Can Teixidó city El Masnow …
€2,40M
Recommend
6 room house
Costa del Maresme, Spain
6
5
690 m²
The price has been reduced from 1,885,000 to 1,320,000 EV ro!!! A house with panoramic…
€1,25M
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace
Costa del Maresme, Spain
2
2
80 m²
Apartments in a new residential complex in the centre of Mataro on the Mar coast Dista…
€237,757
Recommend
4 room apartment with terrace
Costa del Maresme, Spain
4
2
111 m²
New complex under construction in Arenice de Mar on Costa Ma coast Distance to the se…
€255,200
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace
Costa del Maresme, Spain
3
2
103 m²
New complex under construction in Arenice de Mar on Costa Mares coast M. Distance to the…
€210,900
Recommend
5 room house with elevator, with terrace, with basement
Costa del Maresme, Spain
5
5
470 m²
The house overlooking the sea in the city Santa Susanne on the coast Costa to Marezma. Dista…
€750,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with terrace
Costa del Maresme, Spain
3
2
82 m²
Apartments in modern inhabited complex at construction stage in the city of Mongat on the co…
€358,000
Recommend
4 room house with air conditioning
Costa del Maresme, Spain
4
5
500 m²
The wonderful house in the closed urbanization of "Sant Berger" of the city of Teya on …
€1,25M
Recommend
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with terrace
Costa del Maresme, Spain
2
1
72 m²
Apartments in modern inhabited complex at construction stage in the city of Mongat on the co…
€297,000
Recommend
6 room house with fireplace
Costa del Maresme, Spain
6
5
600 m²
Masiya the 19th centuries after capital repairs in 2017 in Sant' Iscle's city of de Val…
€1,10M
Recommend
5 room house with gas heating
Costa del Maresme, Spain
5
6
420 m²
The stylish house in the city of Alella on the coast of Maresme. Ideal location in the …
€1,25M
Recommend
3 room house
Costa del Maresme, Spain
3
3
416 m²
House with panoramic views of the mountain in Cabrils on Mar Coast Distance to the cen…
€510,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
Properties features in Costa del Maresme, Spain
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL