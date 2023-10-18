Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Costa del Maresme, Spain

5 room house with air conditioning in Costa del Maresme, Spain
5 room house with air conditioning
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 688 m²
Villa in the famous city of Valromanes on the Costa Maresme. Distance to the center of Barc…
€1,99M
6 room house with sea view in Costa del Maresme, Spain
6 room house with sea view
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 815 m²
House in the area of Sant Berger, Teia, with all amenities, equipment and materials of the …
€2,60M
4 room house in Costa del Maresme, Spain
4 room house
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
House in Aleia on the Costa Marezme. Total area 120 sq.m. on the territory of 568 sq.m. In …
€550,000
7 room house in Costa del Maresme, Spain
7 room house
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 419 m²
House in the center of Vilassar de Dalt on the coast of Marezme. Total area 419 sq.m. on th…
€650,000
3 room apartment in Costa del Maresme, Spain
3 room apartment
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
A modern residential complex under construction in the city of El Masnow on the Costa…
€345,000
3 room apartment in Costa del Maresme, Spain
3 room apartment
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
A modern residential complex in the first line of the sea is under construction in th…
€309,500
4 room apartment in Costa del Maresme, Spain
4 room apartment
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
A modern residential complex in the first line of the sea is under construction in the city…
€411,000
6 room house with elevator, with sea view in Costa del Maresme, Spain
6 room house with elevator, with sea view
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 494 m²
Clever house in the quiet urbanization of the city of Teia on the Costa Marezme. It has a b…
€2,20M
6 room house with sea view in Costa del Maresme, Spain
6 room house with sea view
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
House in a quiet area of Cabrera de Mar. Located on a hill with magnificent sea views. The …
€2,10M
4 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Costa del Maresme, Spain
4 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
House in Aleia on the Costa Marezme. The distance to the center of Barcelona is 20 km, the …
€1,000,000
3 room house in Costa del Maresme, Spain
3 room house
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Art Nouveau House in the urbanization of Kang Domenek of the city of San Sebria de Valalta …
€310,000
6 room house with swimming pool in Costa del Maresme, Spain
6 room house with swimming pool
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 424 m²
Home within walking distance of the sea in the city of Arens de mar on the coast of Costa M…
€1,10M
5 room house with swimming pool in Costa del Maresme, Spain
5 room house with swimming pool
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
Home within walking distance of the sea in the city of Arens de mar on the coast of Costa M…
€950,000
6 room house in Costa del Maresme, Spain
6 room house
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
€1,65M
9 room house with elevator, with terrace in Costa del Maresme, Spain
9 room house with elevator, with terrace
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 608 m²
For sale 2 houses in one territory in the city of San Sebria de Vallalta on the coast of Co…
€795,000
9 room house with swimming pool in Costa del Maresme, Spain
9 room house with swimming pool
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 7
Area 650 m²
The house is a few minutes from the centre of Cabrils on the coast of Costa Marezme. Total …
€760,000
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with terrace in Costa del Maresme, Spain
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with terrace
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Modern residential apartment complex in the city of Sant Paul de Mar in 250 mq. from the se…
€195,000
5 room house with elevator, with air conditioning in Costa del Maresme, Spain
5 room house with elevator, with air conditioning
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Modern house with beautiful sea views in Cabrils on the Mar coast The distance to Barc…
€2,10M
6 room house with air conditioning in Costa del Maresme, Spain
6 room house with air conditioning
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 741 m²
New modern house under construction in elite urbanization Can Teixidó city El Masnow …
€2,40M
6 room house in Costa del Maresme, Spain
6 room house
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 690 m²
The price has been reduced from 1,885,000 to 1,320,000 EV ro!!! A house with panoramic…
€1,25M
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace in Costa del Maresme, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Apartments in a new residential complex in the centre of Mataro on the Mar coast Dista…
€237,757
4 room apartment with terrace in Costa del Maresme, Spain
4 room apartment with terrace
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
New complex under construction in Arenice de Mar on Costa Ma coast Distance to the se…
€255,200
3 room apartment with terrace in Costa del Maresme, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
New complex under construction in Arenice de Mar on Costa Mares coast M. Distance to the…
€210,900
5 room house with elevator, with terrace, with basement in Costa del Maresme, Spain
5 room house with elevator, with terrace, with basement
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 470 m²
The house overlooking the sea in the city Santa Susanne on the coast Costa to Marezma. Dista…
€750,000
3 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with terrace in Costa del Maresme, Spain
3 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with terrace
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Apartments in modern inhabited complex at construction stage in the city of Mongat on the co…
€358,000
4 room house with air conditioning in Costa del Maresme, Spain
4 room house with air conditioning
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
The wonderful house in the closed urbanization of "Sant Berger" of the city of Teya on …
€1,25M
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with terrace in Costa del Maresme, Spain
2 room apartment with elevator, with air conditioning, with terrace
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Apartments in modern inhabited complex at construction stage in the city of Mongat on the co…
€297,000
6 room house with fireplace in Costa del Maresme, Spain
6 room house with fireplace
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Masiya the 19th centuries after capital repairs in 2017 in Sant' Iscle's city of de Val…
€1,10M
5 room house with gas heating in Costa del Maresme, Spain
5 room house with gas heating
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 420 m²
The stylish house in the city of Alella on the coast of Maresme. Ideal location in the …
€1,25M
3 room house in Costa del Maresme, Spain
3 room house
Costa del Maresme, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 416 m²
House with panoramic views of the mountain in Cabrils on Mar Coast Distance to the cen…
€510,000

