Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Canary Islands
  4. Villas

Villas for sale in Canary Islands, Spain

Adeje
20
Arona
9
Santiago del Teide
5
Guia de Isora
3
La Orotava
2
Los Cristianos
2
Granadilla de Abona
1
Puerto de la Cruz
1
Show more
Villa To archive
Clear all
59 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Miraverde, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 284 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 1,790,000
Luxury villa with 4 bedrooms, private heated pool and garage for 6 cars.This beautiful villa…
Villa 3 room villain Santiago del Teide, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bath 395 m²
€ 1,250,000
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this newly renovated villa for sale in Puerto de Santiago w…
Villa 5 room villain Miraverde, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 450 m²
€ 2,370,000
Modern 5 bedrooms villa in a minimalist style located in the residential area of Roque del C…
Villa 3 room villain Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Adeje, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 235 m²
€ 935,000
Elegant and spacious villa in Callao Salvaje with ocean views. Villa with large plot, privat…
Villa 3 room villain Miraverde, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 200 m²
€ 1,890,000
For sale a unique luxury villa built and designed with the most exclusive and modern materia…
Villa 5 room villain Miraverde, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 515 m²
€ 2,300,000
Beautiful 5 bedrooms villa in Madroñal, Costa Adeje with ocean and mountain views. The villa…
Villa 3 room villain Santiago del Teide, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Santiago del Teide, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m²
€ 1,230,000
Villa for sale in the area of ​​La Caldera in Santiago del Teide on the outskirts of Los Gig…
Villa 5 room villain Arona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Arona, Spain
2 bath 427 m²
€ 1,750,000
For sale magnificent villa with 5 bedrooms in Playa de Las Américas. The hotel is located on…
Villa 4 room villain Las Palmas, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Las Palmas, Spain
3 bath 144 m²
€ 389,000
Villa 3 room villain Las Palmas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Las Palmas, Spain
2 bath 106 m²
€ 329,000
Villa 4 room villain Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain
2 bath 577 m²
€ 1,300,000
For sale a beautiful detached villa in southern Tenerife in the Los Menores zone. A place wh…
Villa 4 room villain Guia de Isora, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Guia de Isora, Spain
6 bath 364 m²
€ 3,990,000
Luxurious mansion with an area of 364 m2, built on the southern coast of Tenerife Island. Lo…
Villa 3 room villain Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Adeje, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 228 m²
€ 1,349,000
Villa in Playa Paraiso with a private pool and a large terrace with ocean views, a garage. I…
Villa 9 room villain Valleseco, Spain
Villa 9 room villa
Valleseco, Spain
8 bath
€ 990,000
FINCA IN NATURAL PARKFinca las Hayas, is located in an incomparable environment. In the Dora…
Villa 4 room villain Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Adeje, Spain
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 464 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,540,000
Sale of villas with views of the elite Siam Gardens complex. www.siamgardens.es Siam Gard…
Villa 3 room villain Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Adeje, Spain
4 bath 234 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,365,000
Sale of view villas in the elite complex Siam Gardens. www.siamgardens.es Siam Gardens & …
Villa 4 room villain Arona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Arona, Spain
5 Number of rooms 6 bath 400 m²
€ 1,950,000
Villa in Costa Adeje in the San Eugenio Alto area with panoramic ocean views and private poo…
Villa 3 room villain San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
2 bath
€ 455,000
On sale are new modern design villas located in Amarilla Golf, on the southern coast of Tene…
Villa 4 room villain Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Adeje, Spain
4 bath 464 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,540,000
Villa for sale in the elite complex Siam Gardens. www.siamgardens.es Siam Gardens has a priv…
Villa 3 room villain Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Adeje, Spain
4 bath 234 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,365,000
Villa for sale in the elite complex Siam Gardens. www.siamgardens.es Siam Gardens has a priv…
Villa 4 room villain Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Adeje, Spain
3 bath 240 m²
€ 546,000
We offer this beautiful four bedroom, three bathroom property in El Madroñal, Adeje.&…
Villa 4 room villain Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Adeje, Spain
3 bath 250 m²
€ 850,000
For sale villa located in La Caleta, in 3 walking distance from the ocean and 10 minutes fro…
Villa 3 room villain Arona, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Arona, Spain
2 bath 260 m²
€ 695,000
Villa 4 room villain Arona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Arona, Spain
3 bath 564 m²
€ 750,000
For sale two-story villa in the Roque del Conde area, Costa Adeje . The villa has a pool of …
Villa 4 room villain Miraverde, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
5 bath 500 m²
€ 683,000
Villa 3 room villain Arona, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Arona, Spain
2 bath 280 m²
€ 500,000
On sale is a luxury villa with stunning views of the ocean and the Teide volcano located in …
Villa 3 room villain Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Adeje, Spain
2 bath 199 m²
€ 730,000
On sale is an adjacent villa in the southern part of Tenerife Island, built in 2008. The vil…
Villa 3 room villain Miraverde, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
4 bath 135 m²
€ 895,000
On sale is a beautiful villa with a huge heated pool and ocean views.The villa consists of: …
Villa 5 room villain Arona, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Arona, Spain
2 bath 253 m²
€ 590,000
On sale is a separate villa located in the Valle San Lorenzo area, Arona municipality. Ar…
Villa 3 room villain Miraverde, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
3 bath 400 m²
€ 795,000
For sale villa located in the elite area of El Madroñal, Costa Adeje. The villa is completel…

Properties features in Canary Islands, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir