Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Campo de Cartagena
  5. Apartments for sale

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Campo de Cartagena, Spain

Apartment To archive
Clear all
17 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Los Alcazares, Spain
3 room apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bath 86 m²
€ 194,250
2 room apartmentin San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 91 m²
€ 168,000
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 69 m2.Terrace: 76 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, green zo…
2 room apartmentin Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bath 78 m²
€ 179,000
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 78 m2.Garden: 18 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.…
2 room apartmentin Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bath 76 m²
€ 179,000
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 76 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.There is commu…
2 room apartmentin Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
1 bath 75 m²
€ 179,000
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 76 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.There is commu…
2 room apartmentin Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bath 79 m²
€ 159,000
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 79 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.There is commu…
3 room apartmentin San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 108 m²
€ 329,950
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 108 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.There is cent…
3 room apartmentin San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 98 m²
€ 329,950
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 98 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.There is centr…
3 room apartmentin San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 108 m²
€ 299,950
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 108 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.There is cent…
3 room apartmentin San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 98 m²
€ 299,950
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 98 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.There is сover…
3 room apartmentin San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 110 m²
€ 299,950
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 110 m2.The Apartment is situated by sea.New Build.There is cent…
2 room apartmentin San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 110 m²
€ 339,950
Residential Elegance offers one of the best urbanizations in Lo Pagan, located on the beachf…
3 room apartmentin San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bath 110 m²
€ 339,950
Residential Elegance offers one of the best urbanizations in Lo Pagan, located on the beachf…
2 room apartmentin San Javier, Spain
2 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 92 m²
€ 166,176
Apartments with 3 bedrooms Miradores del Puerto is a complex of apartments with two and thre…
2 room apartmentin Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
1 bath 78 m²
€ 195,290
The unique complex and consists izvysokokachestvenny apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms and lo…
3 room apartmentin San Javier, Spain
3 room apartment
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 102 m²
€ 190,000
Apartments with 3 bedrooms Miradores del Puerto is a complex of apartments with two and thre…
2 room apartmentin Los Alcazares, Spain
2 room apartment
Los Alcazares, Spain
2 bath 75 m²
€ 159,000
The unique complex and consists izvysokokachestvenny apartments with 2 and 3 bedrooms and lo…

Properties features in Campo de Cartagena, Spain

with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir