Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Provincia de Alacant/Alicante
  5. Calp
  6. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Calp, Spain

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
13 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Calp, Spain
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
€ 360,000
Sale of a magnificent townhouse in Mirador de Bassetes. It has a private pool and beautiful…
3 room townhouse in Calp, Spain
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
€ 179,000
A magnificent two-level townhouse with breathtaking mountain views. It consists of 176.20 m…
3 room townhouse in Calp, Spain
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 435,000
3 room townhouse in Calp, Spain
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 675,000
3 room townhouse in Calp, Spain
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
€ 795,000
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN CALPE~ ~ New Build exclusive luxury townhouses in Calpe with panoram…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 184 m²
€ 1,110,000
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN CALPE~ ~ New Build exclusive luxury townhouses in Calpe with panoram…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 184 m²
€ 1,110,000
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN CALPE~ ~ New Build exclusive luxury townhouses in Calpe with panoram…
3 room townhouse in Calp, Spain
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
€ 795,000
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN CALPE~ ~ New Build exclusive luxury townhouses in Calpe with panoram…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 184 m²
€ 1,110,000
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN CALPE~ ~ New Build exclusive luxury townhouses in Calpe with panoram…
3 room townhouse in Calp, Spain
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
€ 795,000
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN CALPE~ ~ New Build exclusive luxury townhouses in Calpe with panoram…
3 room townhouse in Calp, Spain
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 186 m²
€ 350,000
This Bungalow has been built in 2008 and is in good condition. It is equipped with ducted ai…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
€ 275,000
We offer you a duplex with a private garden area of 130 m2 in the charming area of Calpe. F…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
€ 315,000
If you are interested in this property - write the Application and we will send necessary data
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir