Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante
Calp
Houses
Houses for sale in Calp, Spain
House
Clear all
380 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Villa 5 room villa
Calp, Spain
5
6
1 095 m²
€ 2,999,000
DescriptionStunning Villa in Calpe with a plot of 0.8 hectares – 2.999.000 euros.Plot area: …
Villa 3 room villa
Calp, Spain
3
4
230 m²
€ 1,700,000
Villa on the first line in Benissa. Incredible sea view. Renovated in 2004. Land area — 1…
Villa 4 room villa
Calp, Spain
4
4
418 m²
€ 2,375,000
House on the first line of the sea in Benissa
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
3
2
136 m²
€ 360,000
Sale of a magnificent townhouse in Mirador de Bassetes. It has a private pool and beautiful…
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
3
2
176 m²
€ 179,000
A magnificent two-level townhouse with breathtaking mountain views. It consists of 176.20 m…
Villa 5 room villa
Calp, Spain
5
6
650 m²
€ 3,700,000
This magnificent, luxurious villa on the second line of the sea, in the construction of whic…
Villa 2 room villa
Calp, Spain
2
5
600 m²
€ 3,200,000
This magnificent property is divided into three spacious floors. On the ground floor there …
Villa 4 room villa
Calp, Spain
4
4
450 m²
€ 1,700,000
This attractive modern villa near the beach ( 400 m ) in Calpe offers beautiful views of the…
Villa 6 room villa
Calp, Spain
6
6
332 m²
€ 2,200,000
Modern villa with beautiful sea views. The house has only 6 bedrooms and bathrooms, distrib…
Villa 4 room villa
Calp, Spain
4
4
427 m²
€ 1,800,000
This luxurious villa with sea views in Mariville is ready to move in! Including furniture! …
Villa 6 room villa
Calp, Spain
6
4
670 m²
€ 1,950,000
Luxurious villa with panoramic sea views in Mariville, Calpe. Permanent residence at 4 leve…
Villa 4 room villa
Calp, Spain
4
3
350 m²
€ 900,000
The villas are located in a quiet and peaceful urbanization in Calpe. All necessary services…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
8
6
254 m²
€ 450,000
This villa is located just 270 meters from the sea and 5 minutes from supermarkets, shops, p…
Villa 3 room villa
Calp, Spain
3
2
180 m²
€ 495,000
Garden, Pool, Terrace, Parking, garage, F / C air conditioning, Electric radiators, firebox,…
Villa 4 room villa
Calp, Spain
4
3
256 m²
€ 440,000
The villa has a plot of 1100m2. Useful surface of the house 256m24 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms,…
Villa 5 room villa
Calp, Spain
5
4
460 m²
€ 978,000
Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 46, 5 x 13 m Large pool. Land area: 3800 m2 Living area: 4…
Villa 3 room villa
Calp, Spain
3
3
193 m²
€ 1,150,000
Villa in a unique natural enclave with beautiful views of the sea and the Ifach rock, close …
Villa 4 room villa
Calp, Spain
4
4
321 m²
€ 1,145,000
Villa with beautiful views of the sea and Ifach Rock, near the city of Calpe. The complex, …
Villa 5 room villa
Calp, Spain
5
4
168 m²
€ 427,000
Beautiful villa with a private pool with 5 bedrooms in Calpe. It is located in a quiet area…
Villa 4 room villa
Calp, Spain
4
3
467 m²
€ 2,650,000
Villa 5 room villa
Calp, Spain
5
5
560 m²
€ 2,200,000
The villa is located in an incredible location ( just 150 meters from the sea ), which offer…
Villa 5 room villa
Calp, Spain
5
5
570 m²
€ 1,990,000
Exclusive rustic style villa located just 5 minutes from the beach. This beautiful villa als…
Villa 4 room villa
Calp, Spain
4
3
€ 550,000
Fantastic villa located less than 500 meters from the beach in Puerto Blanco. This property …
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
4
3
139 m²
3
€ 435,000
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
4
3
188 m²
2
€ 675,000
Villa 3 room villa
Calp, Spain
3
2
167 m²
€ 1,199,000
Modern Ibiza-style villa with private poolIt includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a living room…
Villa 3 room villa
Calp, Spain
3
2
164 m²
€ 1,098,000
Luxury villa with private pool, in the urbanization of Buenavist in Calpe.Distributed on two…
Villa 3 room villa
Calp, Spain
3
2
155 m²
€ 1,049,000
Luxury villa with private pool, in the urbanization of Buenavist in Calpe.Distributed on two…
Villa 4 room villa
Calp, Spain
4
3
212 m²
€ 1,269,000
Luxury villa with private pool, in the urbanization of Buenavist in Calpe.Distributed on two…
Villa 3 room villa
Calp, Spain
3
3
246 m²
€ 699,000
Elegant villa in Calpe, 5 minutes from La Fossa Beach.The property is completely renovated a…
