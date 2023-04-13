Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Spain
  Valencian Community
  Alacant Alicante
  Benidorm
  Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Benidorm, Spain

Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 84 m²
€ 250,000
DescriptionTownhouse for sale in a residential complex in Finestrat (province of Alicante), …
3 room townhousein Benidorm, Spain
3 room townhouse
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 182 m²
€ 1,250,000
This modern-style luxury project is located in one of the most exclusive corners of Benidorm…
3 room townhousein Benidorm, Spain
3 room townhouse
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath 182 m²
€ 870,000
This luxury project in a modern style is located in one of the most exclusive corners of Ben…
3 room townhousein Benidorm, Spain
3 room townhouse
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath 273 m²
€ 1,650,000
A new residential complex on the 1st line of Poniente Beach, embodying all the best ideas ab…
3 room townhousein Benidorm, Spain
3 room townhouse
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 355 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 1,300,000
A new housing estate on 1st Line of the Ponyente beach and personified all best ideas of co…
3 room townhousein Benidorm, Spain
3 room townhouse
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 298 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 1,375,000
A new housing estate on 1st Line of the Ponyente beach and personified all best ideas of co…
3 room townhousein Benidorm, Spain
3 room townhouse
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath 230 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,490,000
A new housing estate on 1st Line of the Ponyente beach and personified all best ideas of co…
3 room townhousein Benidorm, Spain
3 room townhouse
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 269 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 1,200,000
A new housing estate on 1st Line of the Ponyente beach and personified all best ideas of co…
3 room townhousein Benidorm, Spain
3 room townhouse
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 274 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 1,250,000
A new housing estate on 1st Line of the Ponyente beach and personified all best ideas of co…
