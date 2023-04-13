Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Benidorm
  6. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Benidorm, Spain

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
35 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath 334 m²
€ 880,000
Apartments in a new building with excellent common areas.Sea and nature as a backdrop for yo…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath 91 m² 16 Floor
€ 250,000
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 134 m²
€ 257,250
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 185 m²
€ 795,000
Apartment in front of the island of Benidorm, with three bedrooms, two rooms, independent ki…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 278 m²
€ 761,000
Apartment located in the most exclusive area of Benidorm. The city is located on the shores …
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath 131 m² 19 Floor
€ 250,000
This wonderful two-level penthouse is located on the 18th and 19th floors of a pastry buildi…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 297 m²
€ 1,250,000
Luxurious project of 8 apartments located on the 1st line of Playa Poniente in Benidorm. Wit…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 138 m² 24 Floor
€ 1,122,000
A DONE NEW HOUSE WITH A VISION ON THE SEA IN PLAYA DE PONIENTE DE BENIDORM !!! Houses with …
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
5 bath 214 m²
€ 2,650,000
Luxury seafront penthouse in Benidorm
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 316 m² 24/26 Floor
€ 1,050,000
Do not miss this wonderful project of the ultra-modern new residential complex just 80 meter…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 130 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 1,080,000
Attention! Elite complex on the Spanish coast! 2nd line of the beach! 50 meters to the sea! …
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 120 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 295,000
Renovated in 2019, real estate with a southeast orientation is completely at your disposal! …
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 119 m² 13/13 Floor
€ 175,000
Beautiful real estate has recently been completely renovated. A picturesque, calm area is wi…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 126 m²
€ 265,000
Unique real estate with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea! A short walk from the pict…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 335 m² 23 Floor
€ 850,000
An exclusive residential complex with a delightful design is the perfect place to enjoy a Me…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath 278 m² 23 Floor
€ 1,250,000
An exclusive residential complex with a delightful design is an ideal place to enjoy a Medit…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath 85 m²
€ 350,000
If you are interested in this object, write an Application and we will send the necessary data
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 279 m² 27/28 Floor
€ 820,000
The respectable modern complex on the coast Costa Blanca! the Enormous project more tha…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 279 m² 27/28 Floor
€ 761,000
Vanguard and refined design! This enormous project more than 10,000 sq.m is locateded in …
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 382 m² 28/28 Floor
€ 824,000
Vanguard and refined design! This enormous project more than 10,000 sq.m is locateded in …
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 140 m² 6 Floor
€ 450,000
We offer the solar penthouse with the amazing view of the sea and the beach and Benidorm! …
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath 260 m² 39 Floor
€ 500,000
Доступная цена, качественная внутренняя отделка, хорошо продуманная планировка, непосредстве…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 92 m²
€ 310,000
The wonderful Apartment on the upper floor with the beautiful view of all gulf Ponyente. Pr…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 150 m²
€ 270,000
We offer a penthouse in a closed residential complex by the sea, in the prestigious area of …
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 200 m²
€ 1,040,000
Amazing penthouse overlooking the sea in Benidorm! the Penthouse is repaired and is in exce…
Penthouse 4 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath 240 m²
€ 320,000
For sale the two-level penthouse solar and with the beautiful view of the sea and near the b…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 150 m² 15 Floor
€ 300,000
Fine two-level penthouse! The penthouse on two floors and connected by a beautiful interna…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 150 m² 9 Floor
€ 390,000
We offer penthouse with magnificent sea views 2 minutes drive from Benidorm! Penthouse is…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath 230 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 1,490,000
A new housing estate on 1st Line of the Ponyente beach and personified all best ideas of co…
Penthouse 2 bedroomsin Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath 135 m² 28 Floor
€ 233,500
If you are interested in this object, write the Application and we will send the necessary data
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir