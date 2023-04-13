UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
Benidorm
Penthouses
Penthouses for sale in Benidorm, Spain
Penthouse
Clear all
35 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath
334 m²
€ 880,000
Apartments in a new building with excellent common areas.Sea and nature as a backdrop for yo…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath
91 m²
16 Floor
€ 250,000
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
134 m²
€ 257,250
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
185 m²
€ 795,000
Apartment in front of the island of Benidorm, with three bedrooms, two rooms, independent ki…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
278 m²
€ 761,000
Apartment located in the most exclusive area of Benidorm. The city is located on the shores …
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath
131 m²
19 Floor
€ 250,000
This wonderful two-level penthouse is located on the 18th and 19th floors of a pastry buildi…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
297 m²
€ 1,250,000
Luxurious project of 8 apartments located on the 1st line of Playa Poniente in Benidorm. Wit…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
138 m²
24 Floor
€ 1,122,000
A DONE NEW HOUSE WITH A VISION ON THE SEA IN PLAYA DE PONIENTE DE BENIDORM !!! Houses with …
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
5 bath
214 m²
€ 2,650,000
Luxury seafront penthouse in Benidorm
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
316 m²
24/26 Floor
€ 1,050,000
Do not miss this wonderful project of the ultra-modern new residential complex just 80 meter…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
130 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 1,080,000
Attention! Elite complex on the Spanish coast! 2nd line of the beach! 50 meters to the sea! …
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
120 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 295,000
Renovated in 2019, real estate with a southeast orientation is completely at your disposal! …
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
119 m²
13/13 Floor
€ 175,000
Beautiful real estate has recently been completely renovated. A picturesque, calm area is wi…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
126 m²
€ 265,000
Unique real estate with panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea! A short walk from the pict…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
335 m²
23 Floor
€ 850,000
An exclusive residential complex with a delightful design is the perfect place to enjoy a Me…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath
278 m²
23 Floor
€ 1,250,000
An exclusive residential complex with a delightful design is an ideal place to enjoy a Medit…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
1 bath
85 m²
€ 350,000
If you are interested in this object, write an Application and we will send the necessary data
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
279 m²
27/28 Floor
€ 820,000
The respectable modern complex on the coast Costa Blanca! the Enormous project more tha…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
279 m²
27/28 Floor
€ 761,000
Vanguard and refined design! This enormous project more than 10,000 sq.m is locateded in …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
382 m²
28/28 Floor
€ 824,000
Vanguard and refined design! This enormous project more than 10,000 sq.m is locateded in …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
140 m²
6 Floor
€ 450,000
We offer the solar penthouse with the amazing view of the sea and the beach and Benidorm! …
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath
260 m²
39 Floor
€ 500,000
Доступная цена, качественная внутренняя отделка, хорошо продуманная планировка, непосредстве…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
92 m²
€ 310,000
The wonderful Apartment on the upper floor with the beautiful view of all gulf Ponyente. Pr…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
150 m²
€ 270,000
We offer a penthouse in a closed residential complex by the sea, in the prestigious area of …
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
200 m²
€ 1,040,000
Amazing penthouse overlooking the sea in Benidorm! the Penthouse is repaired and is in exce…
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath
240 m²
€ 320,000
For sale the two-level penthouse solar and with the beautiful view of the sea and near the b…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
150 m²
15 Floor
€ 300,000
Fine two-level penthouse! The penthouse on two floors and connected by a beautiful interna…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
150 m²
9 Floor
€ 390,000
We offer penthouse with magnificent sea views 2 minutes drive from Benidorm! Penthouse is…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath
230 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 1,490,000
A new housing estate on 1st Line of the Ponyente beach and personified all best ideas of co…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
2 bath
135 m²
28 Floor
€ 233,500
If you are interested in this object, write the Application and we will send the necessary data
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map