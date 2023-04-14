Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Barcelona, Spain

Baix Llobregat
5
Barcelones
4
Martorell
4
Barcelona
3
Gava
1
27 properties total found
Apartmentin Barcelones, Spain
Apartment
Barcelones, Spain
€ 600
3 room apartmentin Barcelones, Spain
3 room apartment
Barcelones, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 12 Floor
€ 1,395,000
Chic apartment in the first line of the sea with a dizzying view of the sea . The hotel is l…
3 room apartmentin Gava, Spain
3 room apartment
Gava, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 640,000
Excellent apartment for sale in the city of Gava Mar. Ideal location for those who want ever…
3 room apartmentin Barcelones, Spain
3 room apartment
Barcelones, Spain
2 bath
€ 580,000
Comfortable first floor apartment in the center of Barcelona with an area of 160m2. The apar…
3 room apartmentin Martorell, Spain
3 room apartment
Martorell, Spain
2 bath 80 m²
€ 345,000
We offer an apartment with a tourist license in an elite complex located in a residential ar…
4 room apartmentin Martorell, Spain
4 room apartment
Martorell, Spain
3 bath 137 m²
€ 590,000
First line from the sea and the beach on the Spanish Costa Blanca. Punta Prima, 5 km from…
2 room apartmentin Martorell, Spain
2 room apartment
Martorell, Spain
2 bath 70 m²
€ 154,900
The new urbanization offers apartments (70 sqm) on the ground floor with a garden (garden ar…
3 room apartmentin Martorell, Spain
3 room apartment
Martorell, Spain
2 bath 112 m²
€ 195,000
New apartments in the prestigious urbanization of Villa Amalia in Spain, Costa Blanca, La Ve…
Penthouse 6 bedroomsin Barcelona, Spain
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
149 m²
€ 990,000
Magnificent sunny penthouse with panoramic city views, Barcelona House with total area of 1…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Barcelona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
217 m²
€ 2,200,000
Luxury penthouse in prestigious building designed by famous architect Alphonse Mil a. The c…
Penthouse 3 bedroomsin Barcelona, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
215 m²
€ 1,580,000
The excellent two-storey penthouse is located in the elite district of Barcelona, Spain. Tot…
Penthouse 5 bedroomsin Barcelona, Spain
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Barcelona, Spain
315 m²
€ 3,600,000
The exclusive penthouse is located next to Plaza Catalunya, Barcelona. The chic 315 sqm two-…
4 room apartmentin Barcelona, Spain
4 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
133 m²
€ 1,233,000
A lovely duplex apartment is located in Barcelona, Catalonia. On the area of 133sq.m. 4 bedr…
4 room apartmentin Barcelona, Spain
4 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
133 m²
€ 986,441
Beautiful duplex in the Sarria area, Barcelona with a total area of 133 sq.m. The apartment …
3 room apartmentin Barcelona, Spain
3 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
105 m²
€ 1,290,000
These beautiful apartments with amazing sea and Barcelona views are located in Diagonal Mar…
3 room apartmentin Barcelona, Spain
3 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
160 m²
€ 2,200,000
Exclusive apartment with stunning panoramic city views in Paseo de Gracia, Barcelona Area -…
5 room apartmentin Barcelona, Spain
5 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
230 m²
€ 2,700,000
The designer duplex is located in one of Barcelona's most prestigious districts of Pedralbes…
3 room apartmentin Barcelona, Spain
3 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
105 m²
€ 630,000
Beautiful apartment in Barcelona, Catalonia On an area of 105 sq.m. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathro…
5 room apartmentin Barcelona, Spain
5 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
251 m²
€ 1,859,400
The residential complex is located in Barcelona, in the Diagonal Mar area. The complex consi…
4 room apartmentin Barcelona, Spain
4 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
245 m²
€ 3,200,000
The bright apartment is located in the centre of Barcelona, in the area of Right Eshample. T…
4 room apartmentin Barcelona, Spain
4 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
250 m²
€ 2,575,000
The stylish apartment with stunning sea views is located in the prestigious modern complex i…
5 room apartmentin Barcelona, Spain
5 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
700 m²
€ 4,250,000
Luxurious apartments, with magnificent sea and city views, are close to Turo Park in Barcel…
3 room apartmentin Barcelona, Spain
3 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
125 m²
€ 1,100,000
The beautiful apartment with a large terrace and sea view is located in one of the best comp…
5 room apartmentin Barcelona, Spain
5 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
200 m²
€ 1,270,000
Elegant apartment in the prestigious area of Barcelona, Spain. Total area 200 sq.m. Apartmen…
1 room apartmentin Barcelona, Spain
1 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
95 m²
€ 730,000
A unique 1910 construction apartment is located in the area of El Puchet y el Farro, Barcelo…
3 room apartmentin Barcelona, Spain
3 room apartment
Barcelona, Spain
80 m²
€ 605,000
The wonderful apartment is located in a vintage building in the heart of Barcelona in the Ei…
3 room apartmentin Barcelones, Spain
3 room apartment
Barcelones, Spain
5 Number of rooms 175 m²
€ 2,900,000
We offer you refined apartment located on the first line of the sea in Barcelona The res…

Properties features in Barcelona, Spain

Apartments in Barcelona: options, prices, rental

Among the most popular tourist destinations in Spain, Barcelona that boasts cultural monuments undoubtedly deserves the first place. This makes local apartments very attractive for both foreigners and Spanish citizens.

What is the average price of an apartment in Barcelona?

There are different types of property:

  • studio apartments;
  • 2-3-room duplex houses;
  • 3-4-room apartments;
  • apartments;
  • penthouses.

Property prices depend on the type of real estate and square footage. For example, a small 34-50 sq. m studio apartment costs €105,000-115,000, while a duplex house will be about €295,000-350,000. A 3-room apartment can sum up to €138,000-380,000, it all depends on the property area. Apartment prices in Barcelona start from €180,000-200,000. The cheapest penthouse is worth €400,000 but also, there are options for €3,6 million.

Is it possible to buy an apartment in Barcelona cheaper than €50,000?

In contrast to less popular Spanish cities, apartments in Barcelona worth less than €100,000 are extremely rare. There are almost no sale offers of tiny apartments for even €50,000. Such real estate prices are due to its quality, high demand, and earning opportunities.

How profitable is it to buy apartments in Barcelona to rent them out?

Barcelona is not only a tourist center with almost 7 million guests a year but also a metropolis, where many people from all the country regions come to study and work. The latter circumstance is the reason for a huge demand for long-term (1 year or more) home rental. It is possible to make a profit of 5-7% per annum, and an average recoup period is 12-15 years.

