Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
Alicante
Villas
Villas for sale in Alicante, Spain
67 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa
Alicante, Spain
3 bath
180 m²
€ 750,000
Magnificent villa is located in one of the most exclusive areas of Benidorm. This unique pr…
Villa 4 room villa
Alicante, Spain
4 bath
550 m²
€ 2,140,000
A villa of high quality and design in one of the best areas of Cabo de las Huertas. Carefull…
Villa 4 room villa
Alicante, Spain
5 bath
450 m²
€ 3,300,000
Newly built luxury villa with stunning views over Playa de San Juan. In its execution avant-…
Villa 3 room villa
Alicante, Spain
1 bath
93 m²
€ 169,000
House in the Alicante El Moralet area, near San Vicente del Raspeig. The house has 3 bedroom…
Villa 5 room villa
Alicante, Spain
5 bath
350 m²
€ 730,000
A connecting house in the exclusive area of Cala Palmera, Cabo Huertas, with a private pool …
Villa 5 room villa
Alicante, Spain
2 bath
281 m²
€ 590,000
Spacious and bright house of 270 square meters with extraordinary sea views, in the exclusiv…
Villa 4 room villa
Alicante, Spain
3 bath
214 m²
€ 470,000
The houses are located just 10 minutes from the center of Alicante and are also perfectly co…
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
5 bath
431 m²
€ 880,000
Villa for sale in Alicante in the Santa Faz district. The total area of 431.00 m2, plot of 2…
Villa 5 room villa
Alicante, Spain
4 bath
300 m²
€ 430,000
House for sale in Alicante in Campo de golf. The total area of 300.00 m2, built in 2002, con…
Villa 5 room villa
Alicante, Spain
5 bath
574 m²
€ 990,000
Villa for sale in Alicante in the Vistahermosa area. The total area of 574.00 m2, a 1392 m2 …
Villa 4 room villa
Alicante, Spain
2 bath
214 m²
€ 470,000
The newly built semi-detached house with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, an open-plan kitchen and a…
Villa 5 room villa
Alicante, Spain
2 bath
242 m²
€ 465,000
The newly built semi-detached house with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, an open-plan kitchen and a…
Villa 3 room villa
Alicante, Spain
2 bath
80 m²
€ 295,000
Bungalow for sale in Playa San Juan, AlicanteThis bungalow has on the ground floor a large l…
Villa 4 room villa
Alicante, Spain
3 bath
256 m²
€ 275,000
Villa 5 room villa
Alicante, Spain
2 bath
310 m²
€ 313,000
Two-storey house for sale in the Alicante Golf area. A five-bedroom apartment building locat…
Villa 5 room villa
Alicante, Spain
3 bath
183 m²
€ 590,000
An excellent one-family townhouse for sale at Cabo de las Huertas. It has five bedrooms, a l…
Villa 4 room villa
Alicante, Spain
3 bath
320 m²
€ 389,000
House for sale in El Campelo in the Pueblo Acantilado-Lanuza area. The total area of 320.00 …
Villa 3 room villa
Alicante, Spain
4 bath
429 m²
1 Floor
€ 1,590,000
Exclusive mansions a few meters from the first line of the beach of San Juan de Alicante Lu…
Villa 4 room villa
Alicante, Spain
2 bath
193 m²
1 Floor
€ 500,000
NEW HALE IN VISTAGERMOZA ( ALIKANTE ) Chalet with 4 and 5 bedrooms located in the prestigio…
Villa 4 room villa
Alicante, Spain
3 bath
214 m²
1 Floor
€ 550,000
NEW HALE IN VISTAGERMOZA ( ALIKANTE ) Chalet with 4 and 5 bedrooms located in the prestigio…
Villa 6 room villa
Alicante, Spain
8 bath
675 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 3,450,000
The mild climate and chic beaches of Spain will give you endless summer. Of particular value…
Villa 5 room villa
Alicante, Spain
3 bath
180 m²
€ 600,000
Semi-detached villas for sale in Alicante, Costa Blanca Homes with 4, and 5 bedrooms, locate…
Villa 4 room villa
Alicante, Spain
3 bath
119 m²
€ 500,000
Semi-detached villas for sale in Alicante, Costa Blanca Homes with 4, and 5 bedrooms, locate…
Villa 6 room villa
Alicante, Spain
4 bath
450 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 650,000
Villa 5 room villa
Alicante, Spain
5 bath
485 m²
€ 795,000
Villa 6 room villa
Alicante, Spain
3 bath
314 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 617,000
Villa 4 room villa
Alicante, Spain
5 bath
454 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,550,000
Modern villa incredibly close to the coastline! Successful location of the complex of 7 hous…
Villa 4 room villa
Alicante, Spain
5 bath
399 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,700,000
Modern villa on very close to the coastline! Successful location of a complex of 7 houses wi…
Villa 4 room villa
Alicante, Spain
5 bath
550 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
We bring to your attention an excellent house with magnificent high-class architecture in th…
Villa 4 room villa
Alicante, Spain
6 bath
700 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,390,000
Chic real estate in a wonderful area, next to all the necessary infrastructure. The original…
Search using the map