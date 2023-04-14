Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Alicante
  6. Villas

Villas for sale in Alicante, Spain

Villa To archive
Clear all
67 properties total found
Villa 5 room villain Alicante, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Alicante, Spain
3 bath 180 m²
€ 750,000
Magnificent villa is located in one of the most exclusive areas of Benidorm. This unique pr…
Villa 4 room villain Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Alicante, Spain
4 bath 550 m²
€ 2,140,000
A villa of high quality and design in one of the best areas of Cabo de las Huertas. Carefull…
Villa 4 room villain Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Alicante, Spain
5 bath 450 m²
€ 3,300,000
Newly built luxury villa with stunning views over Playa de San Juan. In its execution avant-…
Villa 3 room villain Alicante, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Alicante, Spain
1 bath 93 m²
€ 169,000
House in the Alicante El Moralet area, near San Vicente del Raspeig. The house has 3 bedroom…
Villa 5 room villain Alicante, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Alicante, Spain
5 bath 350 m²
€ 730,000
A connecting house in the exclusive area of Cala Palmera, Cabo Huertas, with a private pool …
Villa 5 room villain Alicante, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 281 m²
€ 590,000
Spacious and bright house of 270 square meters with extraordinary sea views, in the exclusiv…
Villa 4 room villain Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Alicante, Spain
3 bath 214 m²
€ 470,000
The houses are located just 10 minutes from the center of Alicante and are also perfectly co…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Alicante, Spain
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Alicante, Spain
5 bath 431 m²
€ 880,000
Villa for sale in Alicante in the Santa Faz district. The total area of 431.00 m2, plot of 2…
Villa 5 room villain Alicante, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Alicante, Spain
4 bath 300 m²
€ 430,000
House for sale in Alicante in Campo de golf. The total area of 300.00 m2, built in 2002, con…
Villa 5 room villain Alicante, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Alicante, Spain
5 bath 574 m²
€ 990,000
Villa for sale in Alicante in the Vistahermosa area. The total area of 574.00 m2, a 1392 m2 …
Villa 4 room villain Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 214 m²
€ 470,000
The newly built semi-detached house with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, an open-plan kitchen and a…
Villa 5 room villain Alicante, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 242 m²
€ 465,000
The newly built semi-detached house with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, an open-plan kitchen and a…
Villa 3 room villain Alicante, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 80 m²
€ 295,000
Bungalow for sale in Playa San Juan, AlicanteThis bungalow has on the ground floor a large l…
Villa 4 room villain Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Alicante, Spain
3 bath 256 m²
€ 275,000
Villa 5 room villain Alicante, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 310 m²
€ 313,000
Two-storey house for sale in the Alicante Golf area. A five-bedroom apartment building locat…
Villa 5 room villain Alicante, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Alicante, Spain
3 bath 183 m²
€ 590,000
An excellent one-family townhouse for sale at Cabo de las Huertas. It has five bedrooms, a l…
Villa 4 room villain Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Alicante, Spain
3 bath 320 m²
€ 389,000
House for sale in El Campelo in the Pueblo Acantilado-Lanuza area. The total area of 320.00 …
Villa 3 room villain Alicante, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Alicante, Spain
4 bath 429 m² 1 Floor
€ 1,590,000
Exclusive mansions a few meters from the first line of the beach of San Juan de Alicante Lu…
Villa 4 room villain Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 193 m² 1 Floor
€ 500,000
NEW HALE IN VISTAGERMOZA ( ALIKANTE ) Chalet with 4 and 5 bedrooms located in the prestigio…
Villa 4 room villain Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Alicante, Spain
3 bath 214 m² 1 Floor
€ 550,000
NEW HALE IN VISTAGERMOZA ( ALIKANTE ) Chalet with 4 and 5 bedrooms located in the prestigio…
Villa 6 room villain Alicante, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Alicante, Spain
8 bath 675 m² Number of floors 3
€ 3,450,000
The mild climate and chic beaches of Spain will give you endless summer. Of particular value…
Villa 5 room villain Alicante, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Alicante, Spain
3 bath 180 m²
€ 600,000
Semi-detached villas for sale in Alicante, Costa Blanca Homes with 4, and 5 bedrooms, locate…
Villa 4 room villain Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Alicante, Spain
3 bath 119 m²
€ 500,000
Semi-detached villas for sale in Alicante, Costa Blanca Homes with 4, and 5 bedrooms, locate…
Villa 6 room villain Alicante, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Alicante, Spain
4 bath 450 m² Number of floors 3
€ 650,000
Villa 5 room villain Alicante, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Alicante, Spain
5 bath 485 m²
€ 795,000
Villa 6 room villain Alicante, Spain
Villa 6 room villa
Alicante, Spain
3 bath 314 m² Number of floors 3
€ 617,000
Villa 4 room villain Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Alicante, Spain
5 bath 454 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,550,000
Modern villa incredibly close to the coastline! Successful location of the complex of 7 hous…
Villa 4 room villain Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Alicante, Spain
5 bath 399 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,700,000
Modern villa on very close to the coastline! Successful location of a complex of 7 houses wi…
Villa 4 room villain Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Alicante, Spain
5 bath 550 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,500,000
We bring to your attention an excellent house with magnificent high-class architecture in th…
Villa 4 room villain Alicante, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Alicante, Spain
6 bath 700 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,390,000
Chic real estate in a wonderful area, next to all the necessary infrastructure. The original…

Properties features in Alicante, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir