Real estate in the Leningrad region: what, where and how much

The increasing number of people wishing to acquire real estate in the Leningrad Region is not only due to the proximity of St Petersburg: there are also many towns in the region that have their own appeal — from the resort town of Zelenogorsk to the industrial town of Kirovsk.

Benefits of housing in the Leningrad region

One of the main reasons to buy a one- or two-bedroom flat in Kirovsk in Leningrad region, or in another city, is the price. For the same amount of money as you can afford to buy a room in a communal flat in St. Petersburg, you can buy a two-room flat in the region. Other advantages include:

A variety and high quality of real estate on offer. Today, not only secondary properties are on sale, but also flats in newly built housing estates and townhouses.

Investment opportunity: the value of land in the region, not to mention flats and houses, is steadily increasing.

The opportunity to live in a calm, measured environment close to the metropolis. This advantage is particularly important for those who work remotely, as well as for the elderly.

Available options and prices

Residential real estate In Leningrad region, the following properties are available on the primary and secondary market:

studios and flats in modern, recently built complexes;

1-3-room flats in older housing stock (Khrushchev houses, panel houses from the 1970s-90s);

holiday and country houses with a relatively small floor area;

townhouses and new houses in cottage communities;

land plots.

50-60 thousand euros is enough to buy a one-room flat in almost any city in the region, and for 70-80 thousand euros you can buy a two-room flat in Gatchina or a townhouse from a developer in the «Fedorovskoye» housing estate in the Leningrad region (Tosno district). An old wooden house without land in the countryside can be purchased for 20 thousand euros, while a new cottage in the club village near Roschino will cost 467 thousand euros.

The widest choice of housing is in the largest cities of the region: Murino, Gatchina, Vsevolozhsk. If you are interested in elite countryside real estate for sale in the Leningrad region, you should pay attention to the properties in Kurortny, Gatchina and Vsevolozhsk districts. Zelenogorsk and Priozersk are perfect for a quiet life, while Kudrovo will suit those who plan to work in St. Petersburg: in fact, it is a suburb.

The REALTING portal will help you buy an inexpensive two-storey house near a lake in the Leningrad region, or any other property, thanks to a large selection of real estate.