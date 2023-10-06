Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. Leningrad oblast

Property for sale in Leningrad oblast, Russia

Sertolovskoe gorodskoe poselenie
9
Volosovo
9
Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie
8
Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie
7
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie
7
Kobrinskoe selskoe poselenie
6
Polyanskoe selskoe poselenie
6
Bugrovskoe selskoe poselenie
5
Show more
896 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 3
Buena vista is the blest place to elevate your quality of life. Rated #1 zone in Jarabacoa. …
€237,048
House in Koltushi, Russia
House
Koltushi, Russia
Area 600 m²
€762,365
2 room apartment in Pudomyagskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room apartment
Pudomyagskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/4
€39,071
House in Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Area 210 m²
€201,074
5 room house with water system, with heating, with sewerage supply in Mshinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
5 room house with water system, with heating, with sewerage supply
Mshinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
€57,082
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 3/6
€52,413
2 room apartment in Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room apartment
Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/2
€38,118
Townhouse in Kuzmolovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Townhouse
Kuzmolovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Area 252 m²
Art. 51772148 Cottage village «Nebo» is located on a spacious closed territory in Kuzmolovo…
€342,969
House in Bugrovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Bugrovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Area 373 m²
€650,101
2 room apartment in Murinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room apartment
Murinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/16
€122,931
Cottage 5 rooms with water system, with heating, with sewerage supply in Sertolovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms with water system, with heating, with sewerage supply
Sertolovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 332 m²
Floor 1/2
€247,769
Cottage 5 rooms with water system, with heating, with sewerage supply in Morozovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms with water system, with heating, with sewerage supply
Morozovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 114 m²
Floor 1/2
€73,854
4 room house with water system, with heating, with sewerage supply in Koltushi, Russia
4 room house with water system, with heating, with sewerage supply
Koltushi, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 141 m²
Floor 1/2
€109,495
2 room apartment in Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room apartment
Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/1
€29,542
Room 3 rooms in Gatchina, Russia
Room 3 rooms
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 91 m²
Floor 1/3
€14,340
House in Bugrovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Bugrovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Area 338 m²
€752,740
1 room apartment in Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
1 room apartment
Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 15/16
€48,601
4 room house with sewerage supply in Lopuhinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
4 room house with sewerage supply
Lopuhinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 138 m²
Floor 1/2
€68,327
1 room apartment in Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
1 room apartment
Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 4/8
€104,825
3 room apartment in Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room apartment
Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 4/8
€181,062
1 room apartment in Pudost, Russia
1 room apartment
Pudost, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 4/5
€31,924
House in Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Area 618 m²
Art. 51495054 We present to your attention an excellent offer in the market of country real…
€800,483
2 room house with water system, with heating in Priozernyy, Russia
2 room house with water system, with heating
Priozernyy, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
€7,553
2 room apartment in Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room apartment
Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/3
€34,783
3 room apartment in Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room apartment
Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 2/5
€83,860
2 room apartment in Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room apartment
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/2
€30,971
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Penikovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Penikovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/4
€83,441
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with basement, with parking in Borskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with basement, with parking
Borskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 2
✅For sale villas in Shen Vlash ✅1100 m2 land,in paper 900 m2 ✅Construction surface 460 m2,…
€160,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Luga, Russia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Luga, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 5
1+1 area Plazh/Illyria 38.94 sq.m in certificate Selling with furniture and appliances 5t…
€47,000
Apartment in Pavlovo, Russia
Apartment
Pavlovo, Russia
Area 75 m²
Art. 51701366 VIDOVAYA cozy furnished apartment in the center of the small town of Dubrovka…
€90,531

Property types in Leningrad oblast

apartments
houses

Properties features in Leningrad oblast, Russia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury

Real estate in the Leningrad region: what, where and how much

The increasing number of people wishing to acquire real estate in the Leningrad Region is not only due to the proximity of St Petersburg: there are also many towns in the region that have their own appeal — from the resort town of Zelenogorsk to the industrial town of Kirovsk.

Benefits of housing in the Leningrad region

One of the main reasons to buy a one- or two-bedroom flat in Kirovsk in Leningrad region, or in another city, is the price. For the same amount of money as you can afford to buy a room in a communal flat in St. Petersburg, you can buy a two-room flat in the region. Other advantages include:

  • A variety and high quality of real estate on offer. Today, not only secondary properties are on sale, but also flats in newly built housing estates and townhouses.
  • Investment opportunity: the value of land in the region, not to mention flats and houses, is steadily increasing.
  • The opportunity to live in a calm, measured environment close to the metropolis. This advantage is particularly important for those who work remotely, as well as for the elderly.

Available options and prices

Residential real estate In Leningrad region, the following properties are available on the primary and secondary market:

  • studios and flats in modern, recently built complexes;
  • 1-3-room flats in older housing stock (Khrushchev houses, panel houses from the 1970s-90s);
  • holiday and country houses with a relatively small floor area;
  • townhouses and new houses in cottage communities;
  • land plots.

50-60 thousand euros is enough to buy a one-room flat in almost any city in the region, and for 70-80 thousand euros you can buy a two-room flat in Gatchina or a townhouse from a developer in the «Fedorovskoye» housing estate in the Leningrad region (Tosno district). An old wooden house without land in the countryside can be purchased for 20 thousand euros, while a new cottage in the club village near Roschino will cost 467 thousand euros.

The widest choice of housing is in the largest cities of the region: Murino, Gatchina, Vsevolozhsk. If you are interested in elite countryside real estate for sale in the Leningrad region, you should pay attention to the properties in Kurortny, Gatchina and Vsevolozhsk districts. Zelenogorsk and Priozersk are perfect for a quiet life, while Kudrovo will suit those who plan to work in St. Petersburg: in fact, it is a suburb.

The REALTING portal will help you buy an inexpensive two-storey house near a lake in the Leningrad region, or any other property, thanks to a large selection of real estate.

Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir