Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Centro
  4. West

Residential properties for sale in Lisbon, Portugal

Lisbon
13
Estrela
10
Oeiras e Sao Juliao da Barra Paco de Arcos e Caxias
9
Sintra
7
Lumiar
4
Alfragide
3
Alges Linda-a-Velha e Cruz Quebrada-Dafundo
3
Amadora
3
Show more
726 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Lourinha, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lourinha, Portugal
84 m²
€ 290,000
Apartment 1 bedroom with ocean views, on the first line of Praia da Area Branca.Layout: 1 be…
Villa 3 room villain Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Alcabideche, Portugal
266 m²
€ 1,490,000
A separate two-story villa under construction, in a modern style, with a garden and a heated…
Villa 3 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
261 m²
€ 2,000,000
House with 3 bedrooms, area 213 square meters. m, 3 floors, with a rooftop terrace with a pr…
Villa 3 room villain Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Alcabideche, Portugal
360 m²
€ 1,850,000
The villa is located in the area of the resort of Cascais, in the Sintra Cascais Nature Park…
3 room apartmentin Lisbon, Portugal
3 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 141 m² 5 Floor
€ 1,412,500
Great 3 bedroom apartment in Baixa Pombalina of 141 m2, consisting of: - Living room; - Ki…
2 room apartmentin Lisbon, Portugal
2 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 144 m² 4 Floor
€ 1,207,800
Great 2 bedroom apartment in Baixa Pombalina of 144 m2, consisting of: - Living room; - Ki…
1 room apartmentin Lisbon, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 105 m² 1 Floor
€ 737,620
Great 1 bedroom apartment in Baixa Pombalina of 105 m2, consisting of: - Living room; - Ki…
2 room apartmentin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath 83 m²
€ 380,000
Here is born in Portimão a new condominium, consisting of 2 buildings of 3 floors and swimmi…
3 room apartmentin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath 159 m²
€ 520,000
Here is born in Portimão a new condominium, consisting of 2 buildings of 3 floors and swimmi…
3 room apartmentin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath 159 m²
€ 495,000
Here is born in Portimão a new condominium, consisting of 2 buildings of 3 floors and swimmi…
3 room apartmentin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath 159 m²
€ 530,000
Here is born in Portimão a new condominium, consisting of 2 buildings of 3 floors and swimmi…
Villa 3 room villain Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Cascais, Portugal
416 m²
€ 1,400,000
Modern villa with a garden and pool in a new complex in the exclusive area of Cobre.The comp…
2 room apartmentin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath 64 m²
€ 395,000
Excellent 2 bedroom duplex apartment located in Silves. The property has high quality finis…
2 room apartmentin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath 75 m²
€ 224,900
Excellent two bedroom apartment in Queluz, in a building in good condition and excellent sun…
Villa 3 room villain Alcoitao, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Alcoitao, Portugal
176 m²
€ 1,803,000
New 3-bedroom duplex villa with a total area of 176 sq.m., with a garden and private pool, s…
2 room apartmentin Avenidas Novas, Portugal
2 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 184 m² 22/26 Floor
€ 1,435,000
2-bedroom apartment overlooking nature, inserted within a development in a region that exalt…
1 room apartmentin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath 74 m²
€ 299,999
Semi-contemporary style apartment, overlooking the pool and the Monchique mountains, set in …
3 room apartmentin Avenidas Novas, Portugal
3 room apartment
Avenidas Novas, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 255 m² Number of floors 26
€ 1,630,000
Apartment with 3 bedrooms, overlooking nature, located in an apartment complex in an area th…
1 room apartmentin Arroios, Portugal
1 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 7/7 Floor
€ 504,000
1-bedroom apartment of 50 m2 and 7 m2 balcony, located in a new apartment complex that will …
2 room apartmentin Arroios, Portugal
2 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 89 m² 5/7 Floor
€ 712,000
2-bedroom apartment of 86.53 m2 and a 3 m2 balcony, located in a new apartment complex that …
2 room apartmentin Arroios, Portugal
2 room apartment
Arroios, Portugal
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 123 m² 7/7 Floor
€ 924,000
Duplex apartment with 2 bedrooms, 96.66 m2, a terrace of 26.40 m2 and 2 parking spaces, loca…
3 room apartmentin West, Portugal
3 room apartment
West, Portugal
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 12/16 Floor
€ 2,300,000
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 500K Bright and elegant 3 bedroom apartment designed to the hig…
4 room apartmentin West, Portugal
4 room apartment
West, Portugal
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 169 m² 11/16 Floor
€ 2,200,000
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 500K Bright and elegant apartment with 4 bedrooms, designed to …
2 room apartmentin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath 85 m²
€ 185,000
Excellent apartment, located in a quiet and familiar area, close to all kinds of services an…
3 room apartmentin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath 98 m²
€ 300,000
Magnificent flat with unobstructed views located near all kinds of local commerce. The apa…
4 room apartmentin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
4 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
4 bath 261 m²
€ 2,700,000
Marinha Prime Development, presents a contemporary architectural design that appeals to a un…
Villa 3 room villain Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 bath 225 m²
€ 3,200,000
Marinha Prime Development, presents a contemporary architectural design that appeals to a un…
Apartment 1 bathroomin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Apartment 1 bathroom
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
1 bath
€ 110,000
Renovated Studio in Amadora The building is in a great condition. This studio has 29.5…
3 room apartmentin Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
3 room apartment
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
2 bath 88 m²
€ 265,000
Excellent 3 bedroom flat in Agualva. Just a 7 minutes walk from the metro, this wonderland…
1 room apartmentin Lumiar, Portugal
1 room apartment
Lumiar, Portugal
66 m²
€ 305,000

Properties features in Lisbon, Portugal

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir