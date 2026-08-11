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Residential properties for sale in Loures, Portugal

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3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Loures, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Loures, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Apartment of 85 m2 with 2 bedrooms and a terrace of 37 m2, located in the newest private res…
$536,900
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2 bedroom apartment in Loures, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Loures, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/10
Apartment of 85 m2 with 2 bedrooms and a terrace of 37 m2, located in the newest private res…
$548,916
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Loures, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Loures, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 373 m²
Farm, in the countryside, with beautiful views of the countryside and mountains. Home for th…
$871,433
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Properties features in Loures, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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