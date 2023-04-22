Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Masovian Voivodeship
  4. Warsaw West County

Residential properties for sale in Warsaw West County, Poland

gmina Lomianki
9
Lomianki
8
gmina Ozarow Mazowiecki
5
Ozarow Mazowiecki
4
gmina Blonie
3
Blonie
2
gmina Stare Babice
2
gmina Kampinos
1
Show more
20 properties total found
4 room house in Kreczki, Poland
4 room house
Kreczki, Poland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 122 m² Number of floors 2
€ 210,829
A 5-room house with a fireplace for sale in Warsaw, Ożarów Mazowiecki #12730 Co…
3 room apartment in Bialuty, Poland
3 room apartment
Bialuty, Poland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 82 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 90,308
Large 4-room apartment for sale Warsaw, Błonie #12617 Contact +48574672833 ( WhatsApp …
Apartment in Lomianki, Poland
Apartment
Lomianki, Poland
57 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 118,438
For sale beautiful 2-room apartment 57.3 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Łomianki, st. Wiślana Th…
1 room apartment in Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
1 room apartment
Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 112,278
For sale 2-room apartment with a balcony, a garage and a ground parking in a modern complex …
1 room apartment in Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
1 room apartment
Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 43 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 101,480
For sale ready-to-live-in 2-room apartment 43 sq.m in the suburbs of Warsaw, Ożarów M…
2 room apartment in Blonie, Poland
2 room apartment
Blonie, Poland
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² Number of floors 2
€ 118,813
The residential complex is located on Mazowiecka Street in Blona, just 8 km from the A2 moto…
1 room apartment in Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
1 room apartment
Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 118,233
For sale modern 2-room apartment 58.51 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Ożarów Mazowiecki A…
3 room apartment in Lomianki, Poland
3 room apartment
Lomianki, Poland
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 153,962
For sale large 4-room apartment 88.31 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Łomianki, st. Baczyńskiego …
2 room apartment in Blonie, Poland
2 room apartment
Blonie, Poland
3 Number of rooms 71 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 118,813
The residential complex is located on Mazowiecka Street in Blona, just 8 km from the A2 moto…
1 room apartment in Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
1 room apartment
Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 116,306
2-room apartment for sale 45.34 sq.m of the suburbs of Warsaw m. Mazowiecki, street. Nadbrze…
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Lomianki Dolne, Poland
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Lomianki Dolne, Poland
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 77 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 159,267
  For sale is a bright, spacious two-level four-room apartment of 77.14 m2 with a ba…
1 room apartment in Lomianki, Poland
1 room apartment
Lomianki, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 56 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 109,418
2-room apartment for sale 56.4 sq.m in a quiet suburb of Warsaw m. Łomianki, str. Wiślana T…
1 room apartment in Lomianki, Poland
1 room apartment
Lomianki, Poland
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 111,949
For sale in a complex 2-room apartment 59 sq.m, a suburb of Warsaw, Łomianki, st. Wiślana …
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Lomianki, Poland
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Lomianki, Poland
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 300 m² Number of floors 3
€ 668,695
For sale original house 300 sq.m. 6 rooms suburb of Warsaw Łomianki, st. Bolesława Chrobrego…
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Lomianki, Poland
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Lomianki, Poland
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 448 m² Number of floors 1
€ 897,033
For sale modern one-storey detached house 448 sq.m. 7 rooms Warsaw suburb Łomianki Modern…
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Lomianki, Poland
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Lomianki, Poland
7 Number of rooms 4 bath 525 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,307,144
For sale elegant house (mansion, wolnostojący) 525 sq.m 7 rooms Warsaw suburb Łomianki A …
5 room house in Blizne Laszczynskiego, Poland
5 room house
Blizne Laszczynskiego, Poland
5 Number of rooms 199 m²
€ 380,532
3 room townhouse in Lomianki, Poland
3 room townhouse
Lomianki, Poland
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 123 m² Number of floors 3
€ 139,094
We speak English // НЕ ПОТРІБНИЙ ДОЗВІЛ МСВ ПОЛч ІІ // НЕ НУЖНО РАЗРЕ МВД ПОЛВШИ WHY ARE YO…
Mansion 4 bedrooms in Podkampinos, Poland
Mansion 4 bedrooms
Podkampinos, Poland
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 250 m² Number of floors 1
€ 704,502
Polish version below // Розмовляємо україньскою мовою // Мы говорим на русском History: A v…
5 room house in Blizne Laszczynskiego, Poland
5 room house
Blizne Laszczynskiego, Poland
5 Number of rooms 199 m²
€ 381,703
A unique house with an adaptive part for office rooms in Blizne Łaszczyński, near Bemów and …

Properties features in Warsaw West County, Poland

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir