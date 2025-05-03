Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Warsaw West County, Poland

12 properties total found
5 room apartment in Macierzysz, Poland
5 room apartment
Macierzysz, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/2
An apartment with an area of ​​120.21 m² is for sale, located on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd floors…
$287,064
5 room apartment in Lomianki Dolne, Poland
5 room apartment
Lomianki Dolne, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 2
Stylish 3-bedroom townhouse in Łomianki for sale, 160 m². The house is fully furnished and r…
$428,605
2 bedroom apartment in Lomianki, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 3
for sale a three -room apartment, with an area of ​​59.3 m2 in Łomianki Dolne. Apartment   I…
Price on request
3 room apartment in Kreczki, Poland
3 room apartment
Kreczki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a cozy 3-room apartment of 54.63 m², located in the village of Kręczki near Ożar…
$171,292
3 room apartment in Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
3 room apartment
Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 10/10
A 3-room apartment on Poznańska Street in Ożarów Mazowiecki is for sale. The property with a…
$163,585
3 room apartment in Lomianki, Poland
3 room apartment
Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 3-room apartment in Łomianki on ul. Wiślana. The apartment is two-sided, sunny, wit…
$192,852
4 room apartment in Lomianki Dolne, Poland
4 room apartment
Lomianki Dolne, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale is a two-level, 4-room apartment of 81.5 m² with a balcony and a terrace in Łomiank…
$302,216
2 bedroom apartment in Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/4
A new housing estate of four-story multi-family buildings and terraced houses. The investmen…
$105,958
3 bedroom apartment in Dziekanow Lesny, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Dziekanow Lesny, Poland
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Floor 1/2
A new complex of 4 spacious, functional apartments of 148 m2 each, located in the Kampinos N…
$270,911
3 bedroom apartment in Macierzysz, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Macierzysz, Poland
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 2
The new complex offers 12 apartments from 119.85 m2 to 124.87 m2, ceiling height 310 cm. Eac…
$457,245
4 room apartment in Lomianki, Poland
4 room apartment
Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is a spacious 4-room apartment of 110.56 m² in the guarded Tęcza complex in Łomiank…
$252,917
Apartment in Oltarzew, Poland
Apartment
Oltarzew, Poland
Description of property Location: The plot is located in the…
Price on request
Leave a request

