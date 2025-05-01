Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Warsaw West County
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Warsaw West County, Poland

gmina Lomianki
23
Lomianki
10
gmina Ozarow Mazowiecki
16
Ozarow Mazowiecki
3
41 property total found
6 room house in Lomianki, Poland
6 room house
Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/2
House for sale, located in Łomianki on Kolejowa street. The house is located on a plot of 11…
$342,943
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Blonie, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Blonie, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 2
*** CONSTRUCTION BEGINS ***   ELEGANT SINGLE-STOREY HOUSE. The house was designed with…
$193,670
3 room apartment in Lomianki, Poland
3 room apartment
Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 3-room apartment in Łomianki on ul. Wiślana. The apartment is two-sided, sunny, wit…
$196,621
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
7 room house in Lomianki Dolne, Poland
7 room house
Lomianki Dolne, Poland
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/1
The house is in the residential part of Lomyanok. A spacious, sunny semi-detached house with…
$394,159
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/4
A new housing estate of four-story multi-family buildings and terraced houses. The investmen…
$105,958
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
5 room house in Kreczki, Poland
5 room house
Kreczki, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Floor 1/1
Modern 5-room house for sale in the Villa Campina complex, 10 minutes from Bemowo. The house…
$539,395
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 bedroom house in Kielpin, Poland
3 bedroom house
Kielpin, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 201 m²
Floor 1/2
Offer for sale of a unique house - a unique atmosphere, full of character! I am pleased to p…
$491,729
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
5 room house in Lomianki, Poland
5 room house
Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 349 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is a cozy house in Łomianki, Dąbrowa Leśna. Built in 1997, finished in 2000. The to…
$388,961
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
5 room house in Lomianki Dolne, Poland
5 room house
Lomianki Dolne, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale is a spacious two-storey half of a house with a garden in Łomianki Dolne, ideal for…
$372,120
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
4 room apartment in Lomianki, Poland
4 room apartment
Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale is a spacious 4-room apartment of 110.56 m² in the guarded Tęcza complex in Łomiank…
$252,917
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 bedroom house in Dziekanow Nowy, Poland
3 bedroom house
Dziekanow Nowy, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
READY DETACHED HOUSE The house is four rooms plus a garage in the body of the building. …
$282,704
3 bedroom house in Kreczki, Poland
3 bedroom house
Kreczki, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Floor 1/1
We present you a unique, modern and warm house of 149.24 m2 located on a charming plot of 99…
$514,475
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 bedroom house in Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
3 bedroom house
Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
We are pleased to present you a detached house for sale for expansion. The current area of ​…
$297,696
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dziekanow Nowy, Poland
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dziekanow Nowy, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
DETACHED HOUSE IN A BEAUTIFUL, GREEN AREA OF DZIEKANÓW CLOSE TO THE CAPITAL OF POLAND - WARS…
$299,452
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Bieniewice, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Bieniewice, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 1
*** CONSTRUCTION BEGINS ***   ELEGANT SINGLE-STOREY HOUSE. The house was designed with…
$193,670
5 room house in Lomianki Dolne, Poland
5 room house
Lomianki Dolne, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a unique house of 240 m² (200 m² of usable area) on a sunny plot of 1211 m² in L…
$710,133
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
6 room house in Lomianki, Poland
6 room house
Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
Floor 1/2
The house of 190 m² with a spacious garage of 40 m² and a well-kept garden is located in the…
$665,474
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 bedroom apartment in Dziekanow Lesny, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Dziekanow Lesny, Poland
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Floor 1/2
A new complex of 4 spacious, functional apartments of 148 m2 each, located in the Kampinos N…
$270,911
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
4 bedroom house in Warsaw, Poland
4 bedroom house
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Floor 1
The subject of the offer is a single-family house located on a plot of 685 m2 with an area o…
$375,782
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
5 room apartment in Macierzysz, Poland
5 room apartment
Macierzysz, Poland
Rooms 5
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/2
An apartment with an area of ​​120.21 m² is for sale, located on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd floors…
$287,064
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
2 bedroom apartment in Lomianki, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 3
for sale a three -room apartment, with an area of ​​59.3 m2 in Łomianki Dolne. Apartment   I…
Price on request
Agency
KUBIAK NIERUCHOMOŚCI
Languages
Русский, Polski
3 room house in Sadowa, Poland
3 room house
Sadowa, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 148 m²
Floor 1
Unique apartment in Kampinosie Premium class, 148 m², for sale. This is a spacious and funct…
$270,999
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Dziekanow Nowy, Poland
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Dziekanow Nowy, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 2
DETACHED HOUSE IN A BEAUTIFUL, GREEN AREA OF DZIEKANÓW. READY JUNE/JULY 2024 Plot 530m…
$284,595
5 room house in Oltarzew, Poland
5 room house
Oltarzew, Poland
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 144 m²
Floor 1/2
A modern house with a large garden of 200 m², finished in bright and pleasant colours, is id…
$323,301
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 room apartment in Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
3 room apartment
Ozarow Mazowiecki, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 10/10
A 3-room apartment on Poznańska Street in Ożarów Mazowiecki is for sale. The property with a…
$163,585
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
9 room house in Lomianki, Poland
9 room house
Lomianki, Poland
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 647 m²
Floor 1/1
A luxury house in the prestigious Łomianki – Dąbrowa district is for sale. The plot is 1,674…
$1,39M
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Plochocin, Poland
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Plochocin, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
High standard from the developer! We recommend it! is sold   segmented veil complex, loca…
$257,978
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文
4 room apartment in Lomianki Dolne, Poland
4 room apartment
Lomianki Dolne, Poland
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale is a two-level, 4-room apartment of 81.5 m² with a balcony and a terrace in Łomiank…
$302,216
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Wieruchow, Poland
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Wieruchow, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 2
House The house is four rooms. The downstairs is a living room with a bathroom and a gara…
$237,516
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Plochocin, Poland
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Plochocin, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
commission – 0%, PCC & NDash tax; 0% as an external sales agency of the developer, we are p…
$247,294
Agency
SZUMSKI&CO. BIURO IGOR SHUMSKY
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Čeština, Français, Latviešu, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文

