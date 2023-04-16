UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Poland
Masovian Voivodeship
Piaseczno County
Residential properties for sale in Piaseczno County, Poland
gmina Piaseczno
26
Piaseczno
15
gmina Konstancin-Jeziorna
8
gmina Lesznowola
8
gmina Tarczyn
2
gmina Gora Kalwaria
1
Gora Kalwaria
1
45 properties total found
2 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
47 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 80,845
For sale quiet 3-room apartment 47.12 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Piaseczno, st. Kusocinskiego …
Apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
36 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 75,493
For sale 2-room apartment 36 sq.m in the suburbs of Warsaw Piaseczno, st. Fabryczna Windo…
2 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 112,010
For sale 3-room apartment with a loggia on the 5th floor in a 9-storey building built in 201…
3 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
91 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 123,423
For sale 4-room apartment 91.22 sq.m with a garden suburb of Warsaw, Piaseczno, st. Orężna …
3 room townhouse
Jozefoslaw, Poland
6 Number of rooms
1 bath
109 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 136,853
New townhouse for sale in the Warsaw suburb of Piaseczno, 2 floors, 5/6 rooms Area 109.16…
2 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 127,832
For sale cozy 3-room apartment for sale 68.08 sq.m suburb of Warsaw, Piaseczno, st. 1 Maja …
2 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
66 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 143,673
Cozy functional three-room apartment with a balcony with an area of 65.83 m2 is for sale, lo…
3 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
47 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 81,128
For sale an inexpensive 3-room apartment 47 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Piaseczno, st. Kusocińsk…
2 room apartment
Jozefoslaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
51 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 114,251
Three-room apartment for sale in Piaseczno on the street. Julianowska, area 50.5 m2, is loca…
2 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 124,619
For sale a cozy two-sided three-room apartment with an area of 68.08 m2, located on the zero…
3 room apartment
Przypki, Poland
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
136 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 175,703
2 room apartment
Jozefoslaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
70 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 135,344
For sale quiet 3-room apartment 70 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Piaseczno, st. Owocowy Sad The…
1 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
51 m²
4/11 Floor
€ 95,625
For sale furnished 2-room apartment 51 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Piaseczno, st. Pawia 2-roo…
1 room apartment
Jozefoslaw, Poland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
45 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 80,163
New apartments in the Warsaw suburb Józefosław on the border with the Ursynow distric…
1 room apartment
Jozefoslaw, Poland
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
30 m²
1/4 Floor
€ 52,536
New apartments for sale in the suburbs of Warsaw Piaseczno 1-4 rooms We offer the next st…
2 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
75 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 129,062
For sale after repair 3-room duplex 75 sq.m suburb of Warsaw, Piaseczno, st. Strusia Dupl…
1 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
51 m²
12/16 Floor
€ 110,157
For sale bright apartment, area 50.8 m2, located near the center of Piaseczno on the street.…
4 room house
Jozefoslaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
109 m²
€ 150,157
New townhouse for sale in the Warsaw suburb of Piaseczno , 2 floors, 5/6 rooms Located in…
2 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
75 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 129,062
For sale after repair 3-room duplex 75 sq.m suburb of Warsaw, Piaseczno, st. Strusia Dupl…
2 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
75 m²
3/4 Floor
€ 129,062
For sale after repair 3-room duplex 75 sq.m suburb of Warsaw, Piaseczno, st. Strusia Dupl…
2 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
78 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 152,913
For sale large 3-room apartment 78.35 sq.m. suburb of Warsaw, Piaseczno, st. Mlynarska Th…
6 room apartment
Prace Male, Poland
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
158 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 183,971
The house from the fourth stage is available immediately. Keys September 2022. A beautiful h…
3 room house
Magdalenka, Poland
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
166 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 279,058
Dom na sprzedaż umeblowany na granicy z Warszawa Nowa Wola Piaseczno Dom na sprzedaż umeb…
9 room house
Piaseczno, Poland
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
296 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 600,907
For sale house 296 sq.m. 10 rooms Warsaw suburb Piaseczno, st. Tadeusza Kosciuszki It is …
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Bielawa, Poland
9 Number of rooms
3 bath
250 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 638,807
For sale 2-storey house (bliźniak) 250 sq.m 9 rooms in the suburbs of Warsaw, Konstancin-Jez…
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Kepa Okrzewska, Poland
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
226 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 668,121
For sale modern smart house 226.38 sq.m 4 rooms Warszawa, Wilanów district, Kępa Okrz…
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Czarnow, Poland
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
395 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 688,043
For sale 2-storey house 395.14 sq.m. 6 rooms suburb of Warsaw, Piaseczno, st. ks. Marka T…
3 room apartment
Jozefoslaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms
75 m²
1 Floor
€ 145,467
5 room house
Jozefoslaw, Poland
5 Number of rooms
134 m²
€ 231,194
3 room apartment
Jozefoslaw, Poland
3 Number of rooms
87 m²
2 Floor
€ 148,696
