Apartments for sale in Piaseczno County, Poland

29 properties total found
3 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
3 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-room apartment with a balcony in Piaseczno, ul. Albatrosów 8, 54 m². The apartmen…
$168,524
3 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
3 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 4/4
Stylish 2-room apartment of 62 m² with a mezzanine in the center of Piaseczno is for sale. T…
$178,894
3 bedroom apartment in Chylice, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Chylice, Poland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale a unique apartment in Konstancin-Jeziorna, Chylice, on Dworska street. A chic prope…
$340,915
2 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
2 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale 2-room apartment of 47.03 m² on Tukanów Street, on the border of Piaseczno and Star…
$184,782
2 room apartment in Julianow, Poland
2 room apartment
Julianow, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale is a 2-room apartment of 62 m² in Piaseczno in a house built in 2006. The apartment…
$177,578
3 room apartment in Warsaw, Poland
3 room apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 3/7
For sale is a cozy apartment of 59 m² in the Galeria Park housing estate at Obrzeżna 5C in W…
$302,888
1 bedroom apartment in Jozefoslaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Jozefoslaw, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern apartment close to nature - 1.8 km from the border of Warsaw!   Nowo -Salt Millet
$142,383
3 room apartment in Stara Iwiczna, Poland
3 room apartment
Stara Iwiczna, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale is a 3-room apartment with 2 terraces and a loggia in the very center of Piaseczno,…
$225,372
2 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
2 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/3
A cozy 2-room apartment of 48.4 m² is for sale in Piaseczno on Albatrosów Street. The apartm…
$159,607
3 bedroom apartment in Zamienie, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Zamienie, Poland
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 1/2/3/4/5 room apartments from 26.1m2 to 104.29m2 in a new housing estate near Moko…
$93,273
1 bedroom apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/5
🏡 Dreaming of life in silence and comfort, but with a quick access to the city? This is a mo…
$129,771
2 room apartment in Julianow, Poland
2 room apartment
Julianow, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale is a 2-room apartment of 62 m² in a house built in 2006, ready for occupancy. The a…
$179,876
3 room apartment in Stara Iwiczna, Poland
3 room apartment
Stara Iwiczna, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale is a spacious 3-room apartment of 63.2 m² on the border of Stara Iwiczna and Piasec…
$239,787
Apartment in Wola Prazmowska, Poland
Apartment
Wola Prazmowska, Poland
Description of property LOCATION: For sale a collection of p…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
2 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/4
Flat for sale in Piaseczno, just 150 meters from Park Książąt Mazowieckich. Flat for rent, p…
$180,867
3 bedroom apartment in Chylice, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Chylice, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Floor 2/3
LAST POSSIBILITY FOR A PROMOTIONAL PRICE LAST 7 APARTMENTS FOR SALE! 14 out of 20 apartments…
$368,945
3 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
3 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale spacious 3-room apartment 72.75 m² in Piaseczno on Nefrytowa Street, surrounded by …
$217,391
1 bedroom apartment in Jozefoslaw, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Jozefoslaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique, light and warm apartment of 85.43 m², located in Józefosław, on the ground floor o…
$344,482
2 bedroom apartment in Jozefoslaw, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Jozefoslaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 1/2
Beautiful apartment for sale in Józefosław - view of the green garden from the window - high…
$248,376
2 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
2 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale is a 2-room apartment in Piaseczno, Nad Perełką street, with an area of ​​39 m². Th…
$130,596
2 bedroom apartment in Jozefoslaw, Poland
2 bedroom apartment
Jozefoslaw, Poland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Floor 2/3
Charming and cozy 3-room apartment in a gated community, just 500 m from the Kabatsky Forest…
$349,224
1 bedroom apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale a modern and expressive 2-room apartment with an area of ​​52 m², located in Piasec…
$213,086
1 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
1 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale is a bright, fully furnished apartment of 32.10 m² in the center of Piaseczno at ul…
$113,700
Apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
Apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 4
A new investment under construction in the center of Piaseczno. A modern apartment building …
$106,728
3 bedroom apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 3
The project is located in Piaseczno, Kwiatów Wiśni street (1.8 km from Warsaw).Currently, th…
$252,327
3 bedroom apartment in Jozefoslaw, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Jozefoslaw, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 1/2
A comfortable, cozy townhouse in a cozy, closed and guarded residential complex in the cente…
$297,053
3 room apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
3 room apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale is a functional and spacious 3-room apartment of 67.1 m², located on the 1st floor …
$199,508
3 bedroom apartment in Piaseczno, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Piaseczno, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/5
🏡 Dreaming of life in silence and comfort, but with a quick access to the city? This is a mo…
$193,874
3 bedroom apartment in Chylice, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Chylice, Poland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
Floor 2/2
LAST POSSIBILITY FOR A PROMOTIONAL PRICE LAST 7 APARTMENTS FOR SALE! 14 out of 20 apartments…
$344,220
