Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Prcanj

Residential properties for sale in Prcanj, Montenegro

300 properties total found
Villa 5 room villain Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 236 m²
€ 690,000
Villa 3 room villain Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 220 m²
€ 700,000
Country villa in the village of Kavach with breathtaking views of the plain and the Gulf of …
2 room apartmentin Prcanj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
90 m²
€ 200,000
Apartment for sale in Lepetan, near the city of Tivat. The apartment has an area of 90 m2 an…
Villa 5 room villain Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 240 m²
€ 750,000
A two-storey villa with an interesting architectural solution: the rooms are located on the …
Villa 4 room villain Trojica, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Trojica, Montenegro
3 bath 317 m²
€ 1,750,000
Living area: 317 sq.m. Total area with terraces and underground: 480 sq.m.  Plot:…
3 room townhousein Trojica, Montenegro
3 room townhouse
Trojica, Montenegro
2 bath 130 m²
€ 265,000
The townhouse is a part of Green Hill project located in the Kavac region, between Tivat and…
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Trojica, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Trojica, Montenegro
1 bath 29 m²
€ 97,769
This studio apartment is located in Royal Town project - a unique concept that combines luxu…
3 room housein Kavac, Montenegro
3 room house
Kavac, Montenegro
2 bath 120 m²
Price on request
This lovely house in nature is part of development project that will include 10 houses of di…
Penthouse 5 bedroomsin Trojica, Montenegro
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Trojica, Montenegro
3 bath 131 m²
€ 506,885
Would you like to invest in Europe in a very safe and beautiful country with reaso…
Villa 5 room villain Kavac, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 3 bath 236 m²
€ 690,000
Sale of a new villa in the village of Kavach. Kawach is part of the municipality of Kotor, …
2 room apartmentin Prcanj, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m² 1 Floor
€ 160,000
А5-285. Two bedroom apartment in Prcanj This apartment is located on the first floor of a bu…
Housein Trojica, Montenegro
House
Trojica, Montenegro
2 Floor
€ 240,000
Tivat – New house complex overlooking Tivat for sale The development Green Hill consists of …
Villa Villain Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
550 m² 2 Floor
€ 1,950,000
Kotor, Prcanj – Seafront stone villa for sale This old stone villa in Prcanj belonged to the…
2 room apartmentin Trojica, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Trojica, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m²
€ 98,000
Nice apartment of 58 sq. meters in the quiet village of Przhitsa, next to the Kotor Tunnel. …
9 room housein Prcanj, Montenegro
9 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms 450 m²
€ 1,950,000
Ancient stone villa in Prčani The house consists of 4 floors Area 450 m2 + 100 m2 on the att…
1 room apartmentin Kavac, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m²
€ 87,500
We offer for sale a furnished apartment of 42 square meters with one bedroom. The apartment …
Apartmentin Kavac, Montenegro
Apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
38 m²
€ 131,492
Fully furnished and equipped luxury apartments in a complex with a swimming pool in the Kava…
Villa 4 room villain Trojica, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Trojica, Montenegro
320 m²
€ 750,000
NUM 5150 Villa for sale, which is located in a picturesque location with a breathtaking …
Villa 4 room villain Trojica, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa
Trojica, Montenegro
320 m²
€ 750,000
For sale is a villa located in a picturesque location, from where breathtaking views of the …
3 room housein Prcanj, Montenegro
3 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bath 147 m²
€ 550,000
On sale is a spacious bright house with stunning sea views in the quiet village of Boko, Kot…
4 room housein Trojica, Montenegro
4 room house
Trojica, Montenegro
280 m²
€ 750,000
NUM 4969 House for sale in the town of Kavac with a beautiful view of the sea. The house h…
6 room housein Prcanj, Montenegro
6 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 516 m²
€ 800,000
Spacious villa located in Prcanj, Boka Bay, 20 meters from the sea, second line Area 516 m2 …
Penthouse 3 roomsin Kavac, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 rooms
Kavac, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m²
€ 350,000
We bring to your attention a luxurious penthouse in the Tivat Heights complex. The complex i…
Apartmentin Trojica, Montenegro
Apartment
Trojica, Montenegro
26 m²
€ 99,000
Sale of apartments in a new complex in a quiet location, near Tivat and Kotor. The complex i…
2 room apartmentin Kavac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 75,000
A unique apartment with a private pool and a plot in a new complex with great views. Comfort…
Apartmentin Trojica, Montenegro
Apartment
Trojica, Montenegro
26 m²
€ 99,000
NUM 5134 Apartments for sale in a new complex in a quiet location, not far from Tivat an…
4 room housein Trojica, Montenegro
4 room house
Trojica, Montenegro
280 m²
€ 750,000
Apartmentin Trojica, Montenegro
Apartment
Trojica, Montenegro
26 m²
€ 98,931
A5-271. Apartment in New complex in KavacApartments for Sale in new complex, Kavac, Tivat A…
1 room apartmentin Muo, Montenegro
1 room apartment
Muo, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m²
€ 87,000
For sale one bedroom apartment in the village of Muo (Bay of Kotor). Good location, walki…
2 room apartmentin Kavac, Montenegro
2 room apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 67,000
We bring to your attention 6 apartments for sale in a new complex with stunning views of the…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir