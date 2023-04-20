Montenegro
20
Realting.com
Montenegro
Kotor Municipality
Prcanj
Residential properties for sale in Prcanj, Montenegro
300 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Villa 5 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
236 m²
€ 690,000
Villa 3 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
220 m²
€ 700,000
Country villa in the village of Kavach with breathtaking views of the plain and the Gulf of …
2 room apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
90 m²
€ 200,000
Apartment for sale in Lepetan, near the city of Tivat. The apartment has an area of 90 m2 an…
Villa 5 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
240 m²
€ 750,000
A two-storey villa with an interesting architectural solution: the rooms are located on the …
Villa 4 room villa
Trojica, Montenegro
3 bath
317 m²
€ 1,750,000
Living area: 317 sq.m. Total area with terraces and underground: 480 sq.m. Plot:…
3 room townhouse
Trojica, Montenegro
2 bath
130 m²
€ 265,000
The townhouse is a part of Green Hill project located in the Kavac region, between Tivat and…
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Trojica, Montenegro
1 bath
29 m²
€ 97,769
This studio apartment is located in Royal Town project - a unique concept that combines luxu…
3 room house
Kavac, Montenegro
2 bath
120 m²
Price on request
This lovely house in nature is part of development project that will include 10 houses of di…
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Trojica, Montenegro
3 bath
131 m²
€ 506,885
Would you like to invest in Europe in a very safe and beautiful country with reaso…
Villa 5 room villa
Kavac, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
236 m²
€ 690,000
Sale of a new villa in the village of Kavach. Kawach is part of the municipality of Kotor, …
2 room apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
1 Floor
€ 160,000
А5-285. Two bedroom apartment in Prcanj This apartment is located on the first floor of a bu…
House
Trojica, Montenegro
2 Floor
€ 240,000
Tivat – New house complex overlooking Tivat for sale The development Green Hill consists of …
Villa Villa
Prcanj, Montenegro
550 m²
2 Floor
€ 1,950,000
Kotor, Prcanj – Seafront stone villa for sale This old stone villa in Prcanj belonged to the…
2 room apartment
Trojica, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
€ 98,000
Nice apartment of 58 sq. meters in the quiet village of Przhitsa, next to the Kotor Tunnel. …
9 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms
450 m²
€ 1,950,000
Ancient stone villa in Prčani The house consists of 4 floors Area 450 m2 + 100 m2 on the att…
1 room apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
42 m²
€ 87,500
We offer for sale a furnished apartment of 42 square meters with one bedroom. The apartment …
Apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
38 m²
€ 131,492
Fully furnished and equipped luxury apartments in a complex with a swimming pool in the Kava…
Villa 4 room villa
Trojica, Montenegro
320 m²
€ 750,000
NUM 5150 Villa for sale, which is located in a picturesque location with a breathtaking …
Villa 4 room villa
Trojica, Montenegro
320 m²
€ 750,000
For sale is a villa located in a picturesque location, from where breathtaking views of the …
3 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bath
147 m²
€ 550,000
On sale is a spacious bright house with stunning sea views in the quiet village of Boko, Kot…
4 room house
Trojica, Montenegro
280 m²
€ 750,000
NUM 4969 House for sale in the town of Kavac with a beautiful view of the sea. The house h…
6 room house
Prcanj, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
516 m²
€ 800,000
Spacious villa located in Prcanj, Boka Bay, 20 meters from the sea, second line Area 516 m2 …
Penthouse 3 rooms
Kavac, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
130 m²
€ 350,000
We bring to your attention a luxurious penthouse in the Tivat Heights complex. The complex i…
Apartment
Trojica, Montenegro
26 m²
€ 99,000
Sale of apartments in a new complex in a quiet location, near Tivat and Kotor. The complex i…
2 room apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
€ 75,000
A unique apartment with a private pool and a plot in a new complex with great views. Comfort…
Apartment
Trojica, Montenegro
26 m²
€ 99,000
NUM 5134 Apartments for sale in a new complex in a quiet location, not far from Tivat an…
4 room house
Trojica, Montenegro
280 m²
€ 750,000
Apartment
Trojica, Montenegro
26 m²
€ 98,931
A5-271. Apartment in New complex in KavacApartments for Sale in new complex, Kavac, Tivat A…
1 room apartment
Muo, Montenegro
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
46 m²
€ 87,000
For sale one bedroom apartment in the village of Muo (Bay of Kotor). Good location, walki…
2 room apartment
Kavac, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
€ 67,000
We bring to your attention 6 apartments for sale in a new complex with stunning views of the…
