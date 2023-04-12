Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Multilevel-apartment

Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Montenegro

Bar
1
Bijela
1
Dobrota
1
Risan
1
Sveti Stefan
1
Multilevel apartments To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 3 bedroomsin Bijela, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Bijela, Montenegro
2 bath 136 m²
€ 340,000
Well priced property ideally suited for investment and upmarket holiday letting has come ont…
Multilevel apartments 2 bedroomsin Budva, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 95 m²
€ 185,000
In the very center of the city we offer for sale a spacious apartment with two bedrooms. …
Multilevel apartments 3 bedroomsin Risan, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Risan, Montenegro
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 97 m²
€ 140,000
For sale apartment with 3 bedrooms, with a total area of 97 sq. meters, in the city of Risan…
Multilevel apartments 6 bedroomsin Becici, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 6 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
7 bath 440 m² Number of floors 4
€ 700,000
This is the final word in investment with excellent returns. This property is situated in Be…
Multilevel apartments 4 bedroomsin Dobrota, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 171 m²
€ 358,000
We offer for sale an apartment that has no analogues in the Bay of Kotor: a two-level apartm…

Properties features in Montenegro

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir