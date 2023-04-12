Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Duplexes

Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Montenegro

Sveti Stefan
2
Tivat
2
Zelenika-Kuti
1
Duplex To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedroomsin Rafailovici, Montenegro
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Rafailovici, Montenegro
92 m² 7 Floor
€ 262,000
Budva, Rafailovici –  Seafront two bedroom duplex for sale This two bedroom duplex apartment…
Duplexin Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Duplex
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
€ 275,000
Mini hotel with sea view on Luštica, Žanjica For sale unfinished (rough works) mini …
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Becici, Montenegro
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
3 bath 177 m² 2 Floor
€ 290,000
Budva, Becici – Three bedroom duplex for sale Duplex apartment of 177 sqm. Main Features: b…
Duplex 4 bedroomsin Tivat, Montenegro
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
4 bath 328 m²
€ 1,900,000
Porto Montenegro – Four bedroom duplex in the very centre of the complex. Private berth   Th…
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Tivat, Montenegro
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
2 bath 132 m²
€ 400,000
Tivat, Center – Elegant and sun-splashed duplex in the centre of Tivat for sale This elegant…

Properties features in Montenegro

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir