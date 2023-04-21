Latvia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Latvia
New houses in Latvia
All new buildings in Latvia
3
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Latvia
Residential
Apartment in Latvia
House in Latvia
Land in Latvia
Luxury Properties in Latvia
Find an Agent in Latvia
Real estate agencies in Latvia
Agents in Latvia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Latvia
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Latvia
Find an Agent in Latvia
Real estate agencies in Latvia
Agents in Latvia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Latvia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
House
Castle
Cottage
Villa
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Latvia
Vidzeme
Marupes novads
Residential properties for sale in Marupes novads, Latvia
Clear all
51 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
109 m²
€ 140,000
Apartment in a new project with finishing. The apartment consists of: - living room comb…
3 room house
Skulte, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
180 m²
€ 210,000
We offer for sale a house with a gray finish in Imanta! Land area - 800 m2. - The hous…
4 room apartment
Terini, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
203 m²
20/24 Floor
€ 500,000
3 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
165 m²
€ 319,000
Don't hesitate to buy a house in Marupe! Only 15 houses! The houses are sold fully finish…
4 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
225 m²
€ 369,000
Don't hesitate to buy a house in Marupe! Only 15 houses! The houses are sold fully finish…
3 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
99 m²
€ 280,000
Spacious 4-room apartment in the new quarter of Lindenholma. Photos with furniture from…
3 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
99 m²
€ 275,000
Spacious 4-room apartment in the new quarter of Lindenholma. Photos with furniture from…
3 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
99 m²
€ 280,000
Spacious 4-room apartment in the new quarter of Lindenholma. Photos with furniture from…
3 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
99 m²
€ 270,000
Spacious 4-room apartment with a balcony in the new quarter of Lindenholma. Photos with f…
3 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
100 m²
€ 265,000
Spacious 4-room apartment with a balcony in the new quarter of Lindenholma. Photos with f…
3 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
100 m²
€ 270,000
Spacious 4-room apartment with a balcony in the new quarter of Lindenholma. Photos with f…
3 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
99 m²
€ 275,000
Spacious 4-room apartment in the new quarter of Lindenholma. Photos with furniture from…
3 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
99 m²
€ 265,000
Spacious 4-room apartment with a balcony in the new quarter of Lindenholma. Photos with f…
3 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
100 m²
€ 275,000
Spacious 4-room apartment with a balcony in the new quarter of Lindenholma. Photos with f…
3 room apartment
Terini, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
134 m²
€ 290,000
For sale a two-storey apartment in the new Citizen project. Living area: 133.4 m2 Privat…
2 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
99 m²
€ 155,000
We offer to purchase a 3-room apartment in a new project. Total area 98.8 m2 Living area…
5 room house
Terini, Latvia
5 Number of rooms
240 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 320,000
We offer for sale a family, large house, which is located in Bierini. Bierini is a suburba…
9 room house
Terini, Latvia
9 Number of rooms
474 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 450,000
Convenient one-story house with a favorable location in a quiet, green area of Bierini. The …
3 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
95 m²
€ 234,080
4-room apartment in a new project in Marupe Dižozoli for sale. - living room combined wit…
3 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
107 m²
€ 227,476
Spacious 4-room apartment in a new project in Marupe OZOLZĪLES. - 3 bedrooms, living room…
2 room apartment
Terini, Latvia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
94 m²
€ 185,000
For sale is a 3-room apartment in the project "Solaris". The apartment consists of: - …
2 room apartment
Jaunmarupe, Latvia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
114 m²
€ 145,000
For sale 3-room apartment with a spacious terrace in Marupe. Description: - The project …
2 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
€ 168,296
A 3-room apartment in the new project Ozolzīles is for sale. The apartment consists of a…
2 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
75 m²
€ 167,625
A 3-room apartment in the new project Ozolzīles is for sale. The apartment consists of a…
3 room house
Terini, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
163 m²
€ 260,000
Description: - A section of a townhouse with a separate entrance and its own courtyard, whi…
3 room house
Marupe, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
185 m²
€ 254,000
Description: - The exterior of a row house with its own plot of land, built in 2021; - Fin…
3 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
101 m²
€ 216,935
A 4-room apartment in the new project Ozolzīles is for sale. - living room, kitchen area…
2 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
75 m²
€ 83,000
1 room apartment
Marupe, Latvia
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
58 m²
€ 126,000
4 room house
Marupe, Latvia
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
140 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 230,000
Good location, green and peaceful surroundings. Live in the city with a feeling of countrysi…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Marupes novads, Latvia
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map