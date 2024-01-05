Houses for sale in Marupes novads, Latvia

Show property on map Show properties list
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Marupes novads, Latvia
3 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 243 m²
Floor 1/2
The home project is carefully thought out to make you comfortable in the house and make mode…
€495,000
3 room house with garage, with electricity, with gas in Marupes novads, Latvia
3 room house with garage, with electricity, with gas
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
CHRISTMAS PROMOTION! Give a Christmas gift to yourself and your loved ones! Buy any of t…
€250,000
4 room house with balcony, with electricity, with gas in Marupes novads, Latvia
4 room house with balcony, with electricity, with gas
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 326 m²
For sale: a newly built private house in the center of Mārupe at 1000 euros per square meter…
€325,150
2 room house with balcony, with internet, with electricity in Jaunmarupe, Latvia
2 room house with balcony, with internet, with electricity
Jaunmarupe, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
For sale is a house in the village of Jaunmārupe, on Birzes Street 9, in a private sector, i…
€245,000
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage in Marupes novads, Latvia
3 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 301 m²
For sale is a fully equipped private house in Marupe, on the quiet Čakaiņu street. The ho…
€430,000
4 room house in Marupes novads, Latvia
4 room house
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 2
Experience the perfect family home in Marupe at an unbeatable price! This semi-detached hous…
€226,000
4 room house in Marupes novads, Latvia
4 room house
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
A dream house in the heart of Mārupe with its own fenced territory (500 m2) and space for tw…
€277,000
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage in Marupes novads, Latvia
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 804 m²
We are selling half of a twin house built in 2008 in Mārupe, at Kurmales street 94-2, with a…
€230,000
3 room house with balcony, with basement, with internet in Marupes novads, Latvia
3 room house with balcony, with basement, with internet
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 289 m²
For sale is a spacious family home with a large plot of land measuring 1790 square meters in…
€317,000
4 room house with balcony, with electricity, with water system in Marupes novads, Latvia
4 room house with balcony, with electricity, with water system
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 234 m²
eyFor sale unfinished construction of a unique log cabin Stūnīši 141, Stūnīši settlement …
€120,000
7 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage in Marupes novads, Latvia
7 room house with balcony, with furniture, with garage
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 477 m²
For sale: A 2-story house in Marupe. Layout: 1st floor: - 2 living rooms - dining ro…
€560,000
4 room house with sauna, with electricity, with gas in Marupes novads, Latvia
4 room house with sauna, with electricity, with gas
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 361 m²
House with swimming pool in the center of Mārupe. Thoughtful layout will not leave you in…
€410,000
3 room house in Marupes novads, Latvia
3 room house
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 268 m²
€305,000
3 room house with electricity, with gas, with water system in Marupes novads, Latvia
3 room house with electricity, with gas, with water system
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
A village is being built in Mārupe with 15 new houses and a fenced area. The house is off…
€270,000
3 room house in Marupes novads, Latvia
3 room house
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
€300,000
4 room house with garage, with sauna in Marupes novads, Latvia
4 room house with garage, with sauna
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
This property is for anyone who wants to get away from the hustle and bustle of everyday lif…
€295,000
3 room house in Marupes novads, Latvia
3 room house
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Description: - A section of a townhouse with a separate entrance and its own courtyard, whi…
€260,000
3 room house in Marupes novads, Latvia
3 room house
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Description: - The exterior of a row house with its own plot of land, built in 2021; - Fin…
€254,000
4 room house in good condition in Marupes novads, Latvia
4 room house in good condition
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 2/2
Good location, green and peaceful surroundings. Live in the city with a feeling of countrysi…
€224,000
4 room house with parking in Marupes novads, Latvia
4 room house with parking
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 163 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer for sale a house located in the suburbs of Riga - a village with predominantly priv…
€320,000
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Marupes novads, Latvia
4 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 332 m²
Number of floors 2
Combining a high level of service and comfort, an elegant and at the same time cozy atmosp…
€325,000
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Marupes novads, Latvia
6 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/2
We offer a cozy and comfortable solution to the house of the tank house in a closed village.…
€305,000
5 room house with bathroom in Marupes novads, Latvia
5 room house with bathroom
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 320 m²
For sale is a modern residential building in the residential village of "Seli".In the villag…
€550,000
6 room house with terrace in Marupes novads, Latvia
6 room house with terrace
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 6
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 2
€355,000
5 room house with yard in Marupes novads, Latvia
5 room house with yard
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 2
€385,000
5 room house with basement, with surveillance security system, with sauna in Marupes novads, Latvia
5 room house with basement, with surveillance security system, with sauna
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 329 m²
Number of floors 3
€555,000
8 room house with sauna in Marupes novads, Latvia
8 room house with sauna
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 8
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
€555,000
9 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace in Marupes novads, Latvia
9 room house with parking, with balcony, with terrace
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 17
Area 591 m²
Floor 3/3
Transport links: final 25 buses 300 m from the house, minibuses; by car 5 min drive to Spice…
€550,000
5 room house with bathroom in Marupes novads, Latvia
5 room house with bathroom
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 2
Contemporary Cottage Village in Marupe - make a Dream of Your House! Presit contemporary cot…
€190,000
5 room house with bathroom in Marupes novads, Latvia
5 room house with bathroom
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
Contemporary Cottage Village in Marupe - make a Dream of Your House!Presit contemporary cott…
€202,000
