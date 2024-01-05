Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Marupes novads, Latvia

2 BHK
6
3 BHK
15
Apartment To archive
41 property total found
4 room apartment in Marupes novads, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/5
Unique offer! Fully furnished Premium 4-room apartment for sale in the exclusive Lindenholma…
€285,000
3 room apartment in Jaunmarupe, Latvia
3 room apartment
Jaunmarupe, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/4
Design apartment in the new project Sun Circle, Jaunmarupe. Apartment after major renovatio…
€130,000
3 room apartment in Marupes novads, Latvia
3 room apartment
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/2
Are you looking for a spacious apartment in the beloved Zeltrīti neighborhood of Mārupe? Com…
€195,000
4 room apartment in Marupes novads, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 99 m²
Floor 4/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
€275,000
4 room apartment in Marupes novads, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 99 m²
Floor 2/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
€265,000
4 room apartment in Marupes novads, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
€265,000
4 room apartment in Marupes novads, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
€265,000
4 room apartment in Marupes novads, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
€275,000
4 room apartment in Marupes novads, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 102 m²
Floor 5/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
€295,000
4 room apartment in Marupes novads, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 99 m²
Floor 3/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
€270,000
4 room apartment in Marupes novads, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 99 m²
Floor 2/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
€265,000
4 room apartment in Marupes novads, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 99 m²
Floor 5/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
€280,000
4 room apartment in Marupes novads, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
€270,000
4 room apartment in Marupes novads, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 99 m²
Floor 4/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
€275,000
4 room apartment in Marupes novads, Latvia
4 room apartment
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/5
Lindenholm is a new part of Riga on the border of Riga and Marupe, which offers premium clas…
€270,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system in Marupes novads, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Spacious 4-room apartment in the new quarter of Lindenholma. Photos with furniture from…
€275,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system in Marupes novads, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Spacious 4-room apartment in the new quarter of Lindenholma. Photos with furniture from…
€280,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system in Marupes novads, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Spacious 4-room apartment in the new quarter of Lindenholma. Photos with furniture from…
€280,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system in Marupes novads, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Spacious 4-room apartment with a balcony in the new quarter of Lindenholma. Photos with f…
€265,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system in Marupes novads, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Spacious 4-room apartment with a balcony in the new quarter of Lindenholma. Photos with f…
€270,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system in Marupes novads, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Spacious 4-room apartment with a balcony in the new quarter of Lindenholma. Photos with f…
€265,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system in Marupes novads, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Spacious 4-room apartment with a balcony in the new quarter of Lindenholma. Photos with f…
€270,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system in Marupes novads, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Spacious 4-room apartment with a balcony in the new quarter of Lindenholma. Photos with f…
€295,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system in Marupes novads, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Spacious 4-room apartment with a balcony in the new quarter of Lindenholma. Photos with f…
€275,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system in Marupes novads, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Spacious 4-room apartment in the new quarter of Lindenholma. Photos with furniture from…
€265,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system in Marupes novads, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Spacious 4-room apartment with a balcony in the new quarter of Lindenholma. Photos with f…
€265,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system in Marupes novads, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Spacious 4-room apartment in the new quarter of Lindenholma. Photos with furniture from…
€275,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system in Marupes novads, Latvia
3 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Spacious 4-room apartment with a balcony in the new quarter of Lindenholma. Photos with f…
€295,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system in Marupes novads, Latvia
2 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Spacious 3-room apartment with a balcony in the new quarter of Lindenholma. Photos with f…
€240,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system in Marupes novads, Latvia
2 room apartment with balcony, with electricity, with water system
Marupes novads, Latvia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Spacious 4-room apartment with a balcony in the new quarter of Lindenholma. Photos with f…
€265,000
