  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Thessaloniki, Greece

Trilofos
33
Neo Rysio
27
Epanomi
22
Drymos
16
Agia Triada
15
Nea Triglia
15
Plagiari
13
Vasilika
13
Show more
310 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Nea Irakleia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Irakleia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
For sale 1-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 120,000
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 204 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Th…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Makrigialos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Makrigialos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 230,000
For sale 2-storey house of 236 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Krini, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Krini, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale 2-storey house of 262 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
1 room Cottage in Neo Rysio, Greece
1 room Cottage
Neo Rysio, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale 1-storey house of 440 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
Cottage 6 rooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
Cottage 7 rooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 7 rooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
7 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Kato Scholari, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kato Scholari, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 270,000
Area : Mesimeri
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Peraia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 930,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Agia Triada, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agia Triada, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 100,000
For sale 2-storey house of 99 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor con…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Trilofos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 480,000
For sale 3-storey house of 410 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
1 room Cottage in Profitis, Greece
1 room Cottage
Profitis, Greece
2 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 70,000
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of livin…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Plagia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Plagia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one sto…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Neochorouda, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Neochorouda, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in oikismos phoinikes, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one st…
3 room cottage in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 88,000
For sale 0-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furn…
Cottage 6 rooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 0-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace. The owners w…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Liti, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Liti, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 1-storey house of 96 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
3 room cottage in Trilofos, Greece
3 room cottage
Trilofos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first floor con…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Mesimeri, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Mesimeri, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 320,000
For sale 2-storey house of 409 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
3 room cottage in triadi, Greece
3 room cottage
triadi, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey house of 376 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Epanomi, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
3 room cottage in Agia Triada, Greece
3 room cottage
Agia Triada, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 68,000
For sale 2-storey house of 65 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement co…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Irakleio, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Irakleio, Greece
1 bath 120 m²
€ 250,000
For Sale - Residential Detached house - Athens North: Irakleio - 120 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1 Ba…
3 room cottage in Irakleio, Greece
3 room cottage
Irakleio, Greece
1 bath 100 m²
€ 270,000
Neo Heraklion north of Athens, maisonette of 100 sq.m. 3rd-4th floor in excellent condition,…
3 room cottage in Nea Raidestos, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Raidestos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 530,000
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 210,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 210,000
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Melissochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 210,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
3 room cottage in Nea Michaniona, Greece
3 room cottage
Nea Michaniona, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 88,000
For sale 2-storey house of 184 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 3 bed…

Properties features in Thessaloniki, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
