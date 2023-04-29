UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
9
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Municipality of Thessaloniki
Cottages
Cottages for sale in Thessaloniki, Greece
Trilofos
33
Neo Rysio
27
Epanomi
22
Drymos
16
Agia Triada
15
Nea Triglia
15
Plagiari
13
Vasilika
13
Nea Kallikratia
12
Nea Michaniona
12
Neoi Epivates
11
Peraia
11
Pentalofos
6
Langadas
5
Lagyna
4
Liti
2
Assiros
1
Zagkliveri
1
Show more
Show less
Cottage
Clear all
310 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nea Irakleia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
For sale 1-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 120,000
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 204 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Th…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Makrigialos, Greece
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 230,000
For sale 2-storey house of 236 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground floor consists of …
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Krini, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale 2-storey house of 262 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
1 room Cottage
Neo Rysio, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale 1-storey house of 440 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
Cottage 6 rooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
Cottage 7 rooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
7 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 1-storey house of 220 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kato Scholari, Greece
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 270,000
Area : Mesimeri
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 930,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agia Triada, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 100,000
For sale 2-storey house of 99 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor con…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Trilofos, Greece
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 480,000
For sale 3-storey house of 410 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
1 room Cottage
Profitis, Greece
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 70,000
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of livin…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Plagia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of one sto…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Neochorouda, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 360,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one st…
3 room cottage
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 88,000
For sale 0-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The owners will be leaving the furn…
Cottage 6 rooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 0-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace. The owners w…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Liti, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 1-storey house of 96 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
3 room cottage
Trilofos, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The first floor con…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Mesimeri, Greece
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 320,000
For sale 2-storey house of 409 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
3 room cottage
triadi, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey house of 376 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Epanomi, Greece
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
3 room cottage
Agia Triada, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 68,000
For sale 2-storey house of 65 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement co…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Irakleio, Greece
1 bath
120 m²
€ 250,000
For Sale - Residential Detached house - Athens North: Irakleio - 120 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1 Ba…
3 room cottage
Irakleio, Greece
1 bath
100 m²
€ 270,000
Neo Heraklion north of Athens, maisonette of 100 sq.m. 3rd-4th floor in excellent condition,…
3 room cottage
Nea Raidestos, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 530,000
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 210,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 210,000
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Melissochori, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 210,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of one …
3 room cottage
Nea Michaniona, Greece
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 88,000
For sale 2-storey house of 184 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of 3 bed…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
11
Properties features in Thessaloniki, Greece
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map