Apartments for sale in Thessaloniki, Greece

548 properties total found
3 room apartment in triadi, Greece
3 room apartment
triadi, Greece
2 bath 109 m²
€ 240,000
Property Code: HPS3926 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €240.000 . This 109 sq. m. …
3 room apartment in triadi, Greece
3 room apartment
triadi, Greece
2 bath 109 m²
€ 260,000
Property Code: HPS3927 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €260.000 . This 109 sq. m. …
3 room apartment in triadi, Greece
3 room apartment
triadi, Greece
2 bath 108 m²
€ 240,000
Property Code: HPS3928 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €240.000 . This 108 sq. m.…
2 room apartment in triadi, Greece
2 room apartment
triadi, Greece
2 bath 80 m²
€ 200,000
Property Code: HPS3929 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €200.000 . This 80 sq. m. …
3 room apartment in Mesimeri, Greece
3 room apartment
Mesimeri, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 85,000
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
2 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 bath 79 m²
€ 158,000
Property Code: HPS3908 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Center for €158.000 . This 79 sq…
1 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 52,000
For sale apartment of 30 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
1 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 92,000
For sale apartment of 30 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
1 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 119,000
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
1 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 90,000
For sale apartment of 70 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st flo…
3 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 155,000
For sale apartment of 94 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
4 room apartment in triadi, Greece
4 room apartment
triadi, Greece
1 bath 179 m²
€ 400,000
Property Code: HPS3904 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €400.000 . This 179 sq. m.…
4 room apartment in triadi, Greece
4 room apartment
triadi, Greece
1 bath 179 m²
€ 420,000
Property Code: HPS3905 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €420.000 . This 179 sq. m.…
2 room apartment in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
1 bath 100 m²
€ 140,000
The building with apartments is located 900 meters from the sandy beach in Nea Kallikratia. …
4 room apartment in triadi, Greece
4 room apartment
triadi, Greece
1 bath 179 m²
€ 460,000
Property Code: HPS3901 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €460.000 . This 179 sq. m.…
4 room apartment in triadi, Greece
4 room apartment
triadi, Greece
1 bath 179 m²
€ 450,000
Property Code: HPS3902 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €450.000 . This 179 sq. m.…
4 room apartment in triadi, Greece
4 room apartment
triadi, Greece
1 bath 179 m²
€ 430,000
Property Code: HPS3903 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €430.000 . This 179 sq. m.…
2 room apartment in Nea Plagia, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Plagia, Greece
1 bath 80 m²
€ 125,000
The apartment is located in Nea Plagia only 100 meters from the nice wide sandy beach. The a…
3 room apartment in triadi, Greece
3 room apartment
triadi, Greece
2 bath 112 m²
€ 255,000
Property Code: HPS3882 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €255.000 . This 112 sq. m. …
3 room apartment in Peraia, Greece
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/2 Floor
€ 155,000
For sale apartment of 108 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
1 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 90,000
For sale apartment of 33 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the ground …
4 room apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
4 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 180,000
For sale apartment of 145 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
2 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 185,000
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
1 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 138,000
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
2 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 148,000
For sale apartment of 71 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
3 room apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
3 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 175,000
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
2 room apartment in Kavallari, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavallari, Greece
1 bath 2 Floor
€ 190,000
Property Code: 3-1183 - Apartment FOR SALE in Chortiatis Filiro for €190.000 . This 134 sq. …
1 room apartment in Sozopoli, Greece
1 room apartment
Sozopoli, Greece
1 bath 55 m²
€ 120,000
The apartments are located in Sozopoli village only 250 meters from the great sandy beach. T…
1 room apartment in oikismos ampelakia, Greece
1 room apartment
oikismos ampelakia, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 95,000
For sale apartment of 56 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor…
3 room apartment in triadi, Greece
3 room apartment
triadi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 135 m² 1 Floor
€ 330,000
Center SALE Apartment 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 135 m2, 1st …

Properties features in Thessaloniki, Greece

