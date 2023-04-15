Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Peraia
  7. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Peraia, Greece

3 room apartmentin Peraia, Greece
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/2 Floor
€ 155,000
For sale Apartment of 108 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
3 room apartmentin Peraia, Greece
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 146,500
Area : Perea
3 room apartmentin Peraia, Greece
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 295,000
Περιοχή : Περαία
3 room apartmentin Peraia, Greece
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3/1 Floor
€ 136,500
For sale Apartment of 63 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
3 room apartmentin Peraia, Greece
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3/1 Floor
€ 136,500
For sale Apartment of 63 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor. …
3 room apartmentin Peraia, Greece
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
For sale Apartment of 104 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
5 room apartmentin Peraia, Greece
5 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 671 m² -1 Floor
€ 2,000,000
Peraia SALE Apartment 5 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 671 m2, Base…
1 room apartmentin Peraia, Greece
1 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
1 bath 46 m²
€ 130,000
Property Code: HPS3392 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €130.000 . This 46 sq. …
5 room apartmentin Peraia, Greece
5 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
3 bath 671 m²
€ 2,000,000
Property Code: HPS3332 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €2.000.000 . This 671 s…
7 room apartmentin Peraia, Greece
7 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
1 bath 210 m²
€ 360,000
Property Code: HPS2958 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Thermaikos Peraia for €360.000. This 210 sq.…
3 room apartmentin Peraia, Greece
3 room apartment
Peraia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 270,000
For sale Apartment of 135 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
