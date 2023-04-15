Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Nea Michaniona
  7. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Nea Michaniona, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
13 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Nea Michaniona, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Michaniona, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 110,000
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 2nd flo…
3 room apartmentin Nea Michaniona, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Michaniona, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 128,000
For sale Apartment of 74 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
3 room apartmentin Nea Michaniona, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Michaniona, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
Price on request
For sale Apartment of 112 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
3 room apartmentin Nea Michaniona, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Michaniona, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
Price on request
For sale Apartment of 112 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
3 room apartmentin Nea Michaniona, Greece
3 room apartment
Nea Michaniona, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
Price on request
For sale Apartment of 112 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
2 room apartmentin Nea Michaniona, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Michaniona, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
Price on request
For sale Apartment of 69 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
2 room apartmentin Nea Michaniona, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Michaniona, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
Price on request
For sale Apartment of 69 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
2 room apartmentin Nea Michaniona, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Michaniona, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
Price on request
For sale Apartment of 69 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
2 room apartmentin Nea Michaniona, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Michaniona, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
Price on request
For sale Apartment of 62 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
2 room apartmentin Nea Michaniona, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Michaniona, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
Price on request
For sale Apartment of 62 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
2 room apartmentin Nea Michaniona, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Michaniona, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 155,000
For sale Apartment of 110 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
2 room apartmentin Nea Kerasia, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Kerasia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 85,000
For sale Apartment of 95 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
2 room apartmentin Nea Michaniona, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Michaniona, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 106,000
For sale Apartment of 90 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir