UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
Kavala Prefecture
Cottages
Cottages for sale in Kavala, Greece
Keramoti
2
Limenaria
2
Thassos
1
Cottage
Clear all
39 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Cottage 6 rooms
Keramoti, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale 0-storey house of 186 sq.meters in Kavala. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Zygos, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Kavala. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 2 be…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Folia, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 65,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Kavala. The ground floor cons…
1 room Cottage
Ormos Prinou, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 144,000
For sale 1-storey house of 43 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The house consists of one …
Cottage 6 rooms
Kastro, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
We offer for sale a two-storey house on the island of Thassos. It is a 10 minute drive from …
Cottage 5 rooms
Kastro, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 500,000
For sale a detached house with an adjacent plot on one of the most beautiful islands of Aege…
1 room Cottage
Kastro, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 400,000
We offer for sale a three- storey house of 200 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The city in wh…
Cottage 5 rooms
Kastro, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 300,000
For sale new build houses at 250 m from a tourist village on the island of Thassos. The hous…
Cottage 6 rooms
Kastro, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 605,000
For sale a detached house of 240 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 2 inde…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Thassos, Greece
6 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
1 room Cottage
Skala Marion, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 285,000
For sale a three storey house of 408 sq.m. on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 3…
1 room Cottage
Kastro, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale a three storey detached house of 300 sq.m. on the island of Thassos. The firts floo…
3 room cottage
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale 1-storey house of 96 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 3 be…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skala Sotiros, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 1-storey house of 101 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 2 b…
3 room cottage
Theologos, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 425,000
For sale 2-storey house of 255 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
1 room Cottage
Theologos, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
For sale a two storey stone house of 120 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The owner repaired t…
3 room cottage
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 140,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The semi-basement consist…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 135,000
For sale 3-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The semi-basement consist…
3 room cottage
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 100,000
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
1 room Cottage
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 125,000
For sale a 2-storey house of 124 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The 1st floor consists …
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
7 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 180,000
For sale 2-storey house of 138 sq.meters in Kavala. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms. …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Potamia, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale 2-storey house of 84 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Maries, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The gr…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Sotiras, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 79,000
For sale 1-storey house of 65 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 2 be…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale 3-storey house of 99 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The semi-basement consists…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Kavala. The ground floor consists of one WCone s…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Kavala, Greece
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map