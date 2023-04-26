Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Kavala, Greece

39 properties total found
Cottage 6 rooms in Keramoti, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Keramoti, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale 0-storey house of 186 sq.meters in Kavala. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Zygos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Zygos, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Kavala. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 2 be…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Folia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Folia, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 65,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Kavala. The ground floor cons…
1 room Cottage in Ormos Prinou, Greece
1 room Cottage
Ormos Prinou, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 144,000
For sale 1-storey house of 43 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The house consists of one …
Cottage 6 rooms in Kastro, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Kastro, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
We offer for sale a two-storey house on the island of Thassos. It is a 10 minute drive from …
Cottage 5 rooms in Kastro, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Kastro, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 500,000
For sale a detached house with an adjacent plot on one of the most beautiful islands of Aege…
1 room Cottage in Kastro, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kastro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 400,000
We offer for sale a three- storey house of 200 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The city in wh…
Cottage 5 rooms in Kastro, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Kastro, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 300,000
For sale new build houses at 250 m from a tourist village on the island of Thassos. The hous…
Cottage 6 rooms in Kastro, Greece
Cottage 6 rooms
Kastro, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 605,000
For sale a detached house of 240 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 2 inde…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Thassos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Thassos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
1 room Cottage in Skala Marion, Greece
1 room Cottage
Skala Marion, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 285,000
For sale a three storey house of 408 sq.m. on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 3…
1 room Cottage in Kastro, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kastro, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale a three storey detached house of 300 sq.m. on the island of Thassos. The firts floo…
3 room cottage in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
3 room cottage
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale 1-storey house of 96 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 3 be…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Skala Sotiros, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skala Sotiros, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 1-storey house of 101 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 2 b…
3 room cottage in Theologos, Greece
3 room cottage
Theologos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 425,000
For sale 2-storey house of 255 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
1 room Cottage in Theologos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Theologos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
For sale a two storey stone house of 120 sq.m on the island of Thassos. The owner repaired t…
3 room cottage in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
3 room cottage
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 140,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyvia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The semi-basement consist…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyvia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyvia, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 135,000
For sale 3-storey house of 120 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The semi-basement consist…
3 room cottage in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
3 room cottage
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 100,000
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
1 room Cottage in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 room Cottage
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 125,000
For sale a 2-storey house of 124 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The 1st floor consists …
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
7 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 180,000
For sale 2-storey house of 138 sq.meters in Kavala. The first floor consists of 3 bedrooms. …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 230,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Potamia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Potamia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 65,000
For sale 2-storey house of 84 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Maries, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Maries, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The gr…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Sotiras, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Sotiras, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 79,000
For sale 1-storey house of 65 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 2 be…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Chrysi Ammoudia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale 3-storey house of 99 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The semi-basement consists…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Skala Rachoniou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Skala Rachoniou, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 180,000
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The ground floor consists…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Kavala. The ground floor consists of one WCone s…

