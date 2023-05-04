Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Kavala Prefecture

Residential properties for sale in Kavala Prefecture, Greece

Kavala
511
Thassos
14
Limenaria
10
Eleftheroupoli
5
Keramoti
5
Krinides
5
391 property total found
House in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
House
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Area 120 m²
€ 78,000
2 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 2
€ 68,400
2 room house in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2 room house
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€ 105,000
3 room apartment in Eleftheroupoli, Greece
3 room apartment
Eleftheroupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Floor 1
€ 120,000
3 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Floor 1
€ 195,000
2 room house in Theologos, Greece
2 room house
Theologos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€ 120,000
3 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 3
€ 200,000
2 room house in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2 room house
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€ 105,000
2 room house in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room house
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€ 205,000
2 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Floor 1
€ 135,000
4 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
4 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
€ 300,000
2 room house in Agios Andreas, Greece
2 room house
Agios Andreas, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€ 155,000
3 room apartment in Agios Andreas, Greece
3 room apartment
Agios Andreas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€ 195,000
3 room apartment in Agios Andreas, Greece
3 room apartment
Agios Andreas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€ 195,000
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 2
€ 190,000
2 room apartment in Nea Peramos, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Peramos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
€ 160,000
3 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Floor 2
€ 177,000
2 room apartment in Amygdaleonas, Greece
2 room apartment
Amygdaleonas, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 222 m²
€ 154,300
2 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
€ 220,000
1 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1
€ 125,000
1 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€ 145,000
1 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
€ 300,000
2 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1
€ 160,000
2 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€ 180,000
2 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
2 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
€ 220,000
1 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1
€ 125,000
1 room apartment in Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
1 room apartment
Nea Iraklitsa, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€ 135,000
House in Ormos Prinou, Greece
House
Ormos Prinou, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
€ 105,000
2 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
2 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 2
€ 139,000
3 room apartment in Kavala Prefecture, Greece
3 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
€ 59,000

Properties features in Kavala Prefecture, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
