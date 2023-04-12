UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Attica
Regional Unit of Central Athens
Municipality of Athens
Townhouses
Townhouses for sale in Athens, Greece
Agia Marina
17
Limenas Markopoulou
10
Nea Makri
9
Kalyvia Thorikou
8
Artemida
7
Rafina
7
Paiania
6
alimos
5
Karystos
3
Spata
3
Koropi
2
Lavrion
2
Markopoulo
2
Keratea
1
Kymi
1
Palaia Phokaia
1
Show more
Show less
167 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pyrgi, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 182,000
For sale maisonette of 111 sq.meters on the Euboea island .The maisonette has 1 level. The g…
3 room townhouse
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 520,000
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
Townhouse 4 rooms
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has one level. Extra…
Townhouse 4 rooms
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 1,980,000
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in central Greece . The maisonette has one level. Extra…
Townhouse 4 rooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale maisonette of 237 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 4 levels. The owners will…
Townhouse 5 rooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
For sale maisonette of 237 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 4 levels. There is a fire…
Townhouse 5 rooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 2 levels. There is a fire…
Townhouse
Artemida, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
For sale maisonette of 157 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has one level. There is a fi…
3 room townhouse
Rafina, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 435,000
For sale maisonette of 117 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 2 levels. The owners will…
3 room townhouse
Athens, Greece
2 bath
€ 160,000
Property Code: 3-1150 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Migdonia Drimos for €160.000 . This 150 sq. m…
Townhouse 6 rooms
Athens, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 435,000
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 3 levels. There is a fire…
Townhouse
Athens, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 490,000
For sale maisonette of 161 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has one level. The owners wi…
Townhouse 5 rooms
Paiania, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 318,000
For sale maisonette of 164 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 2 levels. There is a fire…
3 room townhouse
Athens, Greece
1 bath
€ 158,000
Property Code: 3-1073 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pefka Filirou for €158.000 . This 123 sq. m. …
3 room townhouse
Athens, Greece
2 bath
€ 110,000
Property Code: 3-1043 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Michaniona Aggelochori for €110.000 . This 16…
Townhouse 6 rooms
Paiania, Greece
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 3 levels. The owners will…
Townhouse 5 rooms
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 580,000
For sale maisonette of 340 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 4 levels. There is a fire…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
2 bath
€ 135,000
Property Code: 1-975 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kalamaria Kifisia for €135.000. This 80 sq. m.…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
2 bath
€ 215,000
Property Code: 3-964 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Pefka Filirou for €215.000 . This 160 sq. m. …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 2 leve…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
2 bath
€ 200,000
Property Code: 3-909 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Mikra Trilofo for €200.000 . This 131 sq. m. M…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Thymari, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale maisonette of 290 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
6 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale maisonette of 212 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale maisonette of 245 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
Townhouse
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 148,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 139 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 leve…
3 room townhouse
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 830,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 212 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 2 leve…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
1 bath
€ 87,000
Property Code: 1-45 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Migdonia Melissochori for €87.000 . This 230 sq…
3 room townhouse
Athens, Greece
2 bath
€ 150,000
Property Code: 3-119 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Epanomi Mesimeri for €150.000 . This 180 sq. m…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Athens, Greece
1 bath
€ 145,000
Property Code: 3-747 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Oreokastro Amfithea for €145.000 . This 90 sq.…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kitsi, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale maisonette of 265 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
