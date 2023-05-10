Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Aegean, Greece

Municipality of Rhodes
18
Rhodes
17
Municipality of Thira
5
Municipality of Andros
4
Municipality of Mytilene
4
Mytilene
4
Thira Municipal Unit
4
Ano Syros
3
3 room cottage in Galani, Greece
3 room cottage
Galani, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Parikia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Parikia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€ 300,000
Cottage in Ano Mera, Greece
Cottage
Ano Mera, Greece
Area 285 m²
€ 1,200,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Lambi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Lambi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€ 300,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Fira, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Fira, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
€ 1,500,000
Cottage in Oia, Greece
Cottage
Oia, Greece
Area 150 m²
€ 2,000,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Perivolos (Perissa), Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Perivolos (Perissa), Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€ 2,000,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kontakeika, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kontakeika, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
€ 200,000
3 room cottage in Ano Aprovato, Greece
3 room cottage
Ano Aprovato, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
€ 250,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Alopronia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Alopronia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
€ 250,000
Cottage 9 bedrooms in Kritika, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Kritika, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 630,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 580,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 720,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Galini, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Galini, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 325,000
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 280,000
3 room cottage in Kritika, Greece
3 room cottage
Kritika, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
1 room Cottage in Kritika, Greece
1 room Cottage
Kritika, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 110,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Stenies, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Stenies, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Ialysos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ialysos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Ialysos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Ialysos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kiotari, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kiotari, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
1 room Cottage in Livadochori, Greece
1 room Cottage
Livadochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 570,000
1 room Cottage in Vromolithos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Vromolithos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 115,000
3 room cottage in sgourou, Greece
3 room cottage
sgourou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Ialysos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ialysos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
3 room cottage in Karterados, Greece
3 room cottage
Karterados, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 425,000

